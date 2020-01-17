Maple Leafs, Wild, Oilers, Flames, More

In today’s NHL rumor summary, we have confirmation that the Toronto Maple Leafs have inquired about the availability of a New York Rangers goalkeeper. What is the asking price? The Minnesota Wild are ready to trade and an interesting defender is available. Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames looking for the exact same parts in the commercial market?

Maple Leafs learn about Geogeiv

We have discussed at length that the New York Rangers may displace Alexander Georgeiv in rumor reports, but there is more news on Friday, especially from a few sources in the NHL. First, TSN’s Darren Dreger tweeted that the Maple Leafs were among the teams that learned about Georgiev. Second, James Mirtle of The Athletic notes that the Maple Leafs have made several calls.

Alexandar Georgiev, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Mirtle writes that the Rangers asked for a young NHL player in return. He explains:

The two teams have remained silent on trade negotiations, so that details are somewhat lacking. But it is believed that the Leafs are ready to part with the future – including someone like the AHLer Jeremy Bracco – to land Georgiev. The Rangers, however, demand more established players, presumably Leafs attackers Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson or Alexander Kerfoot.

It’s going to be a no-go for Toronto, especially in a 1 for 1 scenario

The problem here is that the Rangers know how good Georgiev could be and that in most other situations, they wouldn’t trade him. The Maple Leafs also know that Georgiev could be a smart bet as a future goalkeeper for them. That said, if Dubas has to trade a striker, he wants to use a player like Kapanen or Johnsson on a defender.

Minnesota Wild Willingness to Swap Matt Dumba

According to Dreger on insider trading, Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Geurin said the Wild was ready to trade. They have lost six of their last seven games and the playoffs seem unlikely.

Matt Dumba, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Dreger reports the following:

Another team to watch is the Minnesota Wild. I am told that Bill Guerin is open for business, and part of the list of commercial baits could include veteran defender Mathew Dumba.

Dumba, at one point, was a workhorse for the Wild, but after injuring his pectoral muscle, has not yet found his offensive game. Seventh choice in the general classification in 2012 and former 50-point right-hander defender, there will surely be teams that will inquire about its asking price.

Dumba is not a rental. He has three seasons left at $ 6 million. So if a team is interested, they believe it can be a strong advocate for them in the long run.

With the Wild ready to move, expect a lot of discussion around Jason Zucker.

Oilers and flames competing on the ice too

Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger both agreed that the Calgary Flames and the Edmonton Oilers could be in the commercial market for essentially the same thing. Both teams need a top six attacker.

Tyler Toffoli # 23, Los Angeles Kings – December 18, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

LeBrun said regarding the Flames: “It makes me think, there is certainly some interest in Tyler Toffolli of the LA Kings, among other targets.” With only Elias Lindholm and Derek Ryan on the list, the Flames have money to add another right handed forward.

Dreger said, “The Edmonton Oilers are also looking for a striker in the top six.” . “

Could there be a crossover and both teams are calling about the same player? Absolutely.

