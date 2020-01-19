Many options await Prince Harry and Meghan after the royal breakup

LONDON – Prince Harry and his wife Meghan made their choice: a radical departure from the palace protocol, constant penetration into the press and a lavishly financed lifestyle.

In return, they are given personal freedom – the opportunity to start again in Canada without the merits and burdens of their royal highness status.

There is a price for this freedom. Harry and Meghan can no longer officially represent his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, at events around the world. They also agreed to repay the tax money used to renovate their home near Windsor Castle and to pay the rent on the property.

The contours of this break are clear, but the path Harry and Meghan will choose has yet to be determined.

Some possible options for the now not so royal couple.

CHARITY WORK, PRIVATE BUSINESS, THE ARTS

The agreement, announced by Buckingham Palace and accompanied by a kind message from the Queen, does not limit the type of activities Harry and Meghan can do. The agreement states that the couple “made it clear that everything they do will continue to uphold Her Majesty’s values.”

These values ​​are not formulated, but it does suggest that the Queen would not adopt a tolerant stance if Harry and Meghan tried to grossly exploit their global fame or publish a comprehensive book about the royal family.

That leaves many options. You could start a profit-making business because you don’t get taxpayers’ money. They could have plans to set up a large charity to highlight issues that they focused on, including empowering women, improving mental health, and protecting international wildlife.

The couple could even enter a new field, such as television or film production.

Meghan is also free to continue her acting career, which was successful when she met Harry almost four years ago.

A product line like PRINCE CHARLES

Prince Charles, Harry’s father, started marketing organic food under the name Duchy Originals in 1990. The product was clearly associated with Charles, but the proceeds go to charity, such as the successful salad dressing sold by actor Paul Newman. In 2010, the expanding brand entered into a partnership with the upscale supermarket chain Waitrose. The brand has a royal seal of approval, but is not considered to be exploitative.

Harry and Meghan could try something similar, maybe develop a wildlife protection product, or help women in developing countries find productive jobs. In such a case, they could probably market something that benefits from their fame, provided the money helps to support their cause.

A LEGAL STATUS IN CANADA

The couple intend to spend much of their time in Canada, where Meghan spent seven years filming the “Suits” television series. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken extensively about Harry and Meghan, but said there are still questions to be answered. It is not clear who would pay for their personal security or what their immigration and tax status would look like.

There are other problems as well. Canada is a Commonwealth country in which Harry’s grandmother, the queen, is the head of state. The country’s leading newspaper, The Globe and Mail, wrote in an editorial six days ago that high-ranking royals should travel to Canada, but shouldn’t stay.

“A royal life in this country does not match the longstanding nature of the relationship between Canada and the UK and Canada and the Crown,” suggesting that Harry’s prolonged presence would break an “unspoken constitutional taboo.”

It is likely that the couple’s later decision to end all royal duties will address most of these concerns.

NEW RELATIONS WITH MEDIA

Meghan had good relationships with the press during her acting career, and when she frees herself from the Palace media organization, she has far more control over access.

You and Harry will be able to select media opportunities on a strategic basis and will not be required to attend events reported by the UK’s royal reporters.

A PAUSE FROM THE PUBLIC EYE

Both have repeatedly spoken about the desire for a more normal life when they raised 8 month old Archie. Given the hurricane since their wedding in 2018, Harry and Meghan could take a break.

A breather could help them find the private space they need so that they can literally take a walk in the park with Archie without being followed by 20 photographers.

A RETURN?

The new agreement follows a “Never Say Never” model. This does not affect their status, but only puts the titles “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” on hold as the couple have agreed not to use them as soon as the new rules come into force this spring. The couple also have access to the large house that is their British base.

The deal, which is being released, does not deal with the possibility of a change of heart, but says that it will be reviewed by older family members next year. The door appears to be open so Harry and Meghan can return later, despite the recent strain on his relationship with his older brother, Prince William.

Ironically, it is possible that they will miss the limelight.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.