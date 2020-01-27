Many Nigerians have not felt the impact of the Buhari government - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo admitted that most Nigerians have not felt the impact of federal government policies.

Osinbajo said that despite programs like social investment programs, SIPs, the government was “still very far from reaching the majority of those who needed help.”

Speaking in Lagos this weekend, the vice president said, “What really sets humanity apart from all other creatures is the ability to be kind.

“So I want to thank Segun (Ogunsanya) and his team at Airtel for touching so many lives in the past five years. Listening to each story of the lives that have been touched tonight should remind us of the many others who need our help, comfort and kindness. The poor and vulnerable will always need a voice.

“We feed around 9.5 million children in 34 states in Nigeria in all public schools. We pay money to approximately one million households monthly through our conditional cash transfer program.

“We also hired around 500,000 young men and women who had been unemployed for different periods as part of our N-Power program. But we are still far from reaching the majority of those who need help. Clearly, to do this, we need far more resources – to devote much more resources to this program.

“This is why the work of socially aware organizations like Airtel is so vital – bridging the huge gap between what the government can do and what remains to be done.” So as you celebrate the fifth year of this program, we congratulate you and pray for all the members of the Airtel team and their families, because as you have shown such great kindness to so many people, you will always find help and kindness. “