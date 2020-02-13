“Many marriages and relationships fail because women do not have an orgasm” – says Joro Olumofin when he gives tips on how to serve women

Popular Nigerian relationship trainer Joro Olumofin has claimed that many marriages and relationships fail simply because of the lack of orgasms.

He made this known in a recent social media post and insisted that it is women who do not have orgasms, and this is responsible for widespread failure in relationships.

He published a video on how men can make their women orgasm with the caption.

“Many marriages and relationships suffer because women don’t have orgasms. So many women have written to me about this orgasm problem. Husbands / friends don’t pay attention. It’s a shame that many women have never had a penetrating orgasm. They only have orgasms when they masturbate.

This technique in the video above you can:

1 Penetrate your wife with your penis while stimulating her clitoris with your finger

2 Allows you to kiss her ear and bite her neck

3 Finally, you can stimulate her nipples at the same time. Your wife deserves happiness. It’s not fair if you cumshot and you don’t.

This path to your wife “cumin” is a process.

When your husband is unwilling to learn. He is not a serious partner. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com