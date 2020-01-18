The Columbus Blue Jackets were very depressed in early December.

On the last day of November, they were shut out by the New York Islanders 2-0. It was not the worst news. Zach Werenski had to leave the match due to a shoulder injury. He was to be gone four weeks.

However, the Blue Jackets had to continue without him. They lost their next three games, 4-2 to Arizona, 3-2 to the New York Rangers and 4-1 to the Florida Panthers. To rub salt in the wounds, Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky won their matches against their former club.

No one was happy, neither the players, the coaches, nor the management. The team had a 11-14-4 record and a date with the Washington Capitals. There seemed to be no end in sight.

John Tortorella was looking for answers just a month ago. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Blue Jackets had their backs against the wall. If they wanted to do anything this season, they had to start winning games. Against the Capitals on December 9, they did it convincingly. The Blue Jackets won 5-2 and it was perhaps a sign that things were starting to turn.

But no. Against an exhausted Pittsburgh Penguins team that didn’t have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin among others, the Blue Jackets could not score and lost 1-0 in overtime. So much for momentum. The team was embarrassed and head coach John Tortorella made no secret of this.

If that were not enough, the Blue Jackets will then travel to Ottawa and allow Anthony Duclair to score a hat trick against them. Although the Blue Jackets scored a point, it was another bad loss. Were they heading to another slide with the Capitals tapped again?

That’s when the Blue Jackets said it was enough. It was time to take a stand. It was time to get into the playoff race.

Nick Foligno and the Blue Jackets said that’s enough. (Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports)

Beginning of the sequence

On December 16, just a week after beating the Capitals 5-2, they shut out the Capitals 3-0. Who saw this one coming? It just gets better from here.

Since the overtime loss to Ottawa, the Blue Jackets are 12-2-2 and begin Saturday in the playoffs. The only team to beat the regularizing Blue Jackets in this stretch is the San Jose Sharks. They did it twice.

This makes the Blue Jackets 12-0-2 in their last 14 outings without counting the Sharks. It’s a great streak for any team. But it becomes more important when you consider the number of injuries sustained by the team. At one point, the Blue Jackets had 10 regulars in their lineup. You are not supposed to win at this rate when you have so many injuries.

This includes the loss of their All-Star goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo to a knee injury. The Blue Jackets would surely start losing games now, especially since Elvis Merzlikins was 0-4-4 and still finding his way into the league.

How does Merzlikins react? In nine games since Korpisalo’s injury, he is 7-2-0 (two losses to the Sharks). He posted consecutive shutouts against Vegas and Boston. He intervened and did not miss a step. Who saw it coming?

It’s history. Very few in the hockey world have seen this happen. On December 15, the Blue Jackets were 12-14-6 and the key players missing. But now they are one of the hottest teams in the league and their main contributors are slowly starting to return.

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dkSIKa0CS5s (/ embedded)

How did it happen?

How the hell did the Blue Jackets do that? It is well established that goalkeepers and defense were the driving force. But they still have to score goals. While they still need to improve in this area in the second half, the Blue Jackets get enough points from many contributors.

If there seems to be a different hero every night, it’s because there has been a different hero most of the time.

Going back to the December 9 game in Washington that covers the last 13 wins of the Blue Jackets, 11 different players scored a winning goal. ELEVEN. This is a very high figure, especially considering the number of players who regularly contribute to the Cleveland Monsters. Here is the list of Blue Jackets who have scored a winning goal since December 9.

Pierre-Luc Dubois (3 times)

Riley Nash

Eric Robinson

Oliver Bjorkstrand

Vladislav Gavrikov

Boone jenner

Kevin Stenlund

Zach Werenski

Emil Bemstrom

Alexander Wennberg

Nick Foligno

It is a collective team effort. Since the injuries started to pile up, this has been the approach of the Blue Jackets. Strong defense. Strong goalkeeper. Score in a timely manner. A different hero every night. This team really plays as a team. No matter who was included in the programming, they are successful.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is one of the 11 players to have scored a winning goal since December 9. (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

It’s a combination of things that work well. Young players want to stay and have the chance to prove their membership. Veterans come in at important times. And the old reliable ones (defense and goalkeepers) limit the opposition. We’re talking about the Capitals and Bruins shutouts in this sequence. Who is doing this these days?

This proves that you can win in this league and be successful if you have a solid back end. It is the cornerstone of these Blue Jackets. They are very involved in the conversation for the playoffs. They just need to show that they can get enough points. But with different heroes appearing in each match, this was not a problem.

This is what makes this team so exciting. Anyone can stand up at any time, as evidenced by 11 different winning goal scorers in their last 13 wins.

Now can they find a way to go on and make the playoffs? This streak brought them into the race. Now they have to keep fighting until the end.

Many heroes have helped the cause of the Blue Jackets. It shows that if you play as a team on the same chord, you can do incredible things. This streak is simply incredible and testifies to the team that plays hockey in Columbus.