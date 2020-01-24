Manufacturing plant blast northwest of Houston

An explosion in a manufacturing company in northwest Houston shook part of the city on Friday morning, sending at least one person to hospital, damaging neighboring houses and sending firefighters to fight to put out the fire that caused it. resulted.

At least one person was not found after the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, said Houston police chief Art Acevedo.

The explosion occurred around 4:15 a.m. local time (5:15 a.m.ET) at 4525 Gessner Road, about 18 miles northwest of downtown, officials said.

A fireball apparently rose from the scene after the explosion, according to a video posted on Twitter. The distant images were taken by a camera mounted on a window of the house.

Debris flew 800 meters from the site of the explosion, Acevedo tweeted.

Details of the cause of the explosion were not immediately available. At least one person was injured by broken glass and taken to hospital, said Captain Oscar Garcia in Houston.

Many homes in the area have been damaged, including broken doors and windows, and in at least one case, a ceiling has collapsed, CNN affiliates reported.

“The whole ceiling is down,” said a KTRK resident about her house.

“I thought the house may have been struck by lightning. And then I realized there was no storm, ”said the resident to KTRK. “No one can understand what happened.”

Mark Brady, who lives about half a mile from the manufacturing company, told CNN KPRC affiliate that the explosion “put us all out of our beds.”

“It broke through all the windows of our house. He blew up everyone’s garage door here … and closer to the explosion here, he blew up people’s roofs and walls. “

More than an hour after the explosion, an aerial video from KTRK showed smoke and flames rising from the site of the explosion.

Small explosions occurred at the site in the first hours after the massive explosion, said Acevedo.

No evacuation was immediately ordered, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter around 6 a.m.

“First responders check residents immediately next to the facility. Firefighters continue to try to put out the flames, ”wrote Gonzalez.

A local school district, Spring Branch ISD, said it plans a full school day, although buses may be delayed.

“We will keep all students indoors today as the air quality in the area continues to be monitored,” the district said on Twitter.