Manoj Tiwary unsure of his return to India after slamming the triple ton against Hyderabad

Tiwary last performed in ODI in 2015 in Zimbabwe.

“I want to thank my personal trainer Manabendra Ghosh. He helped me get better. If you believe in your abilities, confidence comes in. Meanwhile, you never know what’s going to happen. how the Indian team is in shape is difficult but you never know, “said the former Bengal captain.

Tiwary’s epic shot came at a time when he went unsold last month at the IPL auction and was involved in controversy when he asked national coach Devang to leave the Bengal team locker room for his entry. ” not allowed “.

He was also removed from his captaincy before the start of the season with the selectors with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

“Difficult to digest the fact that I will not replay the IPL this season but it is the reality,” he lamented.

“Management looks at something different in their eyes that I couldn’t provide. It hurts when you see so many young people and players playing and I sit and watch the games, sometimes we see these kinds of shots that I could have played too. “

Tiwary said he wanted to “show” his critics his value after reaching 300 by dragging Buddhi Rahul part-time across the border of the covers, but that he hadn’t felt anything at the time.

.