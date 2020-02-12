Manoj Tiwari offers his resignation as the debacle of the Delhi BJP Chief Post Poll

The eight BJP-MLAs are: Vijender Gupta (Rohini), Mohan Singh Bisht (Karawal Nagar), Jitender Mahajan (Rohtas Nagar), Ajay Mahawar (Ghonda), Anil Kumar Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Abhay Verma (Laxmi Nagar), Om Prakash Sharma (Vishwas Nagar) and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri (Badarpur).

The ruling AAP galloped to a landslide victory by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi general election, despite the fact that the BJP had campaigned for a number of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers led by Home Minister Amit Shah.

The BJP slightly improved its balance sheet and managed only eight seats compared to its 2015 balance of three seats. Congress, which had closed a gap in the previous elections, was unable to reopen its account.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal will take the oath in Ramlila Maidan for the third time in a row on February 16.

While Tiwari, whose abolition has been discussed since Tuesday’s election debacle, may be given a grace period, the BJP leadership is currently not advocating a change of guard.

Informed sources informed IANS that although the Tiwari party leadership refused to resign Tiwari, who was directed to BJP President JP Nadda, the latter announced that a change of guard in Delhi will take place as soon as “structural changes” come into force BJP Delhi Unit.

The BJP unit in Delhi was often problematic due to the internal unrest. While Vijay Goel has a group of followers, Tiwari has another group and Harsh Vardhan too.

There have been demands within the party to remove Tiwari from the highest post in Delhi for more than a year. But then BJP President Amit Shah refused to make such demands in view of the Delhi elections, where Purvanchalis are a significant number. Tiwari often shows his purvanchal origins as his political USP.

But after BJP only managed eight seats against AAP’s 62 on Tuesday, the Saffron Party could seriously consider a complete reorganization of the Delhi unit.

In fact, BJP President Nadda convened a meeting on Wednesday evening to review the results of the Delhi poll and accountability.

(With contributions from agencies)