Manny Diaz deserves a reset

Make no mistake: 2019 was an absolute disaster for the Hurricanes football program at the University of Miami.

From a season-opening disappointment against a hated rival, to an astounding home defeat to a faltering 1-5 GT team – and then somehow winning the gold medal of fools in consecutive wins against FSU and Louisville – the first ten games of the 2019 season were a whirlwind: enter CRF.

The penultimate game of the 2019 season promised to be an infallible and festive victory, as Miami had to bask on its return to the site of the venerable Orange Bowl. But Butch Davis and FIU had other plans for the evening, as FIU completely dismantled Miami for three quarters before Miami finally lit the scoreboard, in a 30-24 defeat.

After the 2019 Miami season ended against the CRF, Miami doubled its nonsense the following week at Duke in another defeat, before ending its season-long losing streak against Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, where Miami was able to accomplish a great feat: losing 14-0, Miami was the only team in the 2019 bowl season not to score a single point in its bowl game.

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for Manny Diaz time…



Miami has announced that it has dismissed stubborn offensive coordinator Dan Enos, giving hope to an oppressed fan base. In the days following Dan Enos’ departure, names swirled in local media that included dream candidates like David Yost, and Rob Chudzinski and former quarterback Ken Dorsey. Through the misty subterfuge, a stranger named Rhett Lashlee emerged. Since setting up camp at the Hecht, Lashlee has invigorated the Miami program with hope and enthusiasm.

During the month following the hiring of Lashlee, Diaz and co. to have:

Convinced one of the most proven and exciting transfer quarterbacks since Russell Wilson to join the Miami Hurricanes at D’Eriq King.

Attracted a transfer from the end of the defensive elite to Quincy Roche to form a dynamic and formidable duo precipitated with Greg Rousseau.

A reliable and talented kicker transfers Jose Borregales to solve Miami’s kick problems.

Hired Miami legend Ed Reed to a position as chief of staff, where he will advise coaching staff, assist in recruiting assessments, and assist with player development on the field with his expertise.

As if all of the above was not enough, Miami also signed a top 15 consensus recruiting class, illustrated by the surprising return of S Avantae Williams’ signature!

By making widespread changes, Manny Diaz has reversed a dangerous and confusing trend

Miami coaches have generally done no change after a failed campaign since Randy Shannon made it after his inaugural season in 2007, when he fired his friend Tim Walton from his DC position and replaced him with veteran coordinator Bill Young. After the 2008 season, Shannon also fired Pat Nix and replaced him with Mark Whipple. Despite these changes, Shannon still could not do the job and was fired following a home loss to the USF in the last game in the 2010 campaign.

Al Golden, whose reign of terror lasted from 2011 to 2015, did not all appreciable changes or improvements in personnel that were not imposed by departures. Mark Richt, who could possibly still be the Miami head coach if he had fired and his son as OC and QB coach respectively, resigned from his coaching position, rather than doing personnel changes after the 2018 season.

Enter Manny Diaz, who has now made radical changes after his first full season as head coach. Make no mistake: Diaz is guilty of the disaster of the 2019 season. He is responsible for the worst loss in program history to the FIU and the Independence Bowl debacle against Louisiana Tech.

That being said, Manny Diaz – after winning the offseason again in 2020 – deserves a reset because he stepped back to assess the heinous state of the football program and solved almost everything that disparaged it in just one month!



Rhett Lashlee, an innovative fast-release OC is exactly what the doctor ordered. Eriq King is exactly what Miami needed not only to modernize an immature and disinterested QB room, but also to integrate into Lashlee’s double threat, the extended offensive. Likewise, Quincy Roche will fill the void left by Jonathan Garvin’s senseless departure, and Jose Borregales will no doubt solve Miami’s calamitous kick game. Hiring Ed Reed in a position of influence will certainly help to remedy Miami’s shattered football culture.

All of the aforementioned changes, combined with an infusion of talent gained through recruitment, leave me with plenty of reason to be optimistic about the future. If Miami can combine its quality defense that wreaks havoc with competent special teams and a resurgent attack that can support training and score points while maintaining the balance of the opposition, 2020 seems to settle for a great year, especially given Miami’s (relatively) easy schedule.