Mann admits that he removed Charlottesville’s slave auction marker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (AP) – A Virginia man has admitted taking a historical marker that commemorates the location of the slave auction in a city in Virginia.

News agencies report that 74-year-old Richard Allan was arrested by the Charlottesville police on Tuesday. He told several news agencies that he had removed the plaque that was built into a sidewalk because he believed that this was an insult to enslaved Africans and their descendants.

A city spokesman says the leaders plan to replace the badge with a more appropriate marker. Police say Allan is charged with two crimes.

A fatal white nationalist rally was held in Charlottesville in 2017, killing an activist when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.

