Manju Warrier’s dream comes true as he begins filming with Mammootty for his thriller

Mollywood actress, Manju Warrier, is on a hot run in terms of her career. The actress who had an incredible 2019 with consecutive successes in the form of the Malayalam action drama Lucifer and her debut Tamil action thriller Asuran, recently started filming her next, The Priest with nothing less than the Mammootty mega star.

With The Priest, it is for the first time in his 25-year acting career that Manju Warrier will share the same screen space with Mammootty. The actress who recently joined the star cast of Mammootty’s protagonist was on the moon to shoot with actor Shylock.

Manju, who is quite active in his social networks, went to his Twitter account to share a photo with Mammootty, the actress along with the photo had a subtitle that said: “Dreams come true! Thanks Mammookka @mammukka ”

Dreams come true! 😊

Thanks Mammookka @mammukka #ThePriest @unnikrishnanb #AntoJoseph #JofinTChacko pic.twitter.com/pj961uahbq

– Manju Warrier (@ ManjuWarrier4) February 2, 2020

Speaking of the image, one can see Mammootty wearing a bearded look, while Manju can be seen with all smiles.

About The Priest, the film is directed by debutant filmmaker Jofin T Chacko and is expected to be a thriller.

The priest will be funded by Anto Joseph, B Unnikrishnan and VN Babu under the motto of Anto Joseph Film Company.

In addition to The Priest, Manju also has another great project under his kitten in the form of Marakkar, film director of Ace Priyadarshan: Arabikadalinte Simham with actor Mohanlal.

