Manju Warrier looks awesome as Subaida from Mohanlal’s era drama

Publishing winning hearts with her performance in the Tamil action thriller Asuran in front of Dhanush last year, Malayalam actress Manju Warrier is ready to spread her magic with her first release of the year, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. The versatile actress recently took her name on Instagram to share her first poster of the magnum opus that has Mollywood mega star Mohanlal in the lead.

Manju along with the poster had a legend that said: “Another dream more come true! Proud to be part of this wonder that will arrive soon in the most anticipated combo “Mohanlal-Priyadarshan”! “

Speaking about the appearance of Manju Warrier, the actress looks impressive in her dull but simple appearance. You can also see the name of his character on the poster, as he will play Subaida.

About Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, the historical drama takes place in the 16th century, the film is based on the battle feats of Kunjali Marakkar IV, the naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut. Kunjali Marakkars organized the first naval defense of the Indian coast by protecting Calicut from the Portuguese invasion for almost a century.

The director of Priyadarshan also has the award-winning national actress Keerthi Suresh, Suniel Shetty, Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Suhasini Maniratnam, Nedumudi Venu and others in key roles.

Malayalam’s adventure was realized with a huge budget of 100 million rupees.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham has been funded by Anthony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla and Roy C.J in Aashirvad Cinemas.

The protagonist of Mohanlal will arrive on the big screens on March 26.

