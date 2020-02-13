Manish Sisodia’s ‘Positive Politics’ bats for campaign by states, center for the development of government schools

The Deputy Prime Minister of Delhi has led reforms in school education through huge budget spending, happiness programs, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

PTI

updated:February 13, 2020, 11:14 AM IST

File photo of AAP leader Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia called on Thursday for a “time-bound” campaign by the states and the Center to improve the quality of learning at government schools to make India a developed country, saying this is “positive politics” .

Governments that close schools are obstacles in the development of the nation, he added.

His remarks came from a tweet from his party’s Rajasthan unit claiming that government schools in the state-governed state will be developed along the lines of those in Delhi.

“This is a positive policy. All states and the Center should jointly conduct a time-bound campaign on the provision and quality of learning at government schools. Only then will India become a developed nation. Governments that close government schools are obstacles on the path of making the country developed, “Sisodia said in a Hindi tweet.

Sisodia, who was in charge of the education department and the deputy chief minister in the previous AAP government in Delhi, had reformed school education in the national capital led by huge budget expenditures, lucky programs, advanced teacher training and other such initiatives.

He will take the oath together with the elected Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other members of his cabinet at a ceremony in Ramlila Maidan on February 16.

The AAP returned to power and won 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi meeting in the elections held last week.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.