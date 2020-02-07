Manish Sisodia sends message to Parvesh Verma of BJP for leveling corruption costs against him

In the notification, Irisad, the counselor of Sisodia at the press conference that Verma addressed on February 7, said he had made “completely false and defamatory statements” against his client.



PTI

updated:February 7, 2020, 8:55 PM IST

Photo of the file of the vice-president of Delhi, Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

New Delhi: The deputy prime minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, sent a legal notice to MP Sahib Singh Verma, MP of the BJP, on Friday for bringing “unfounded” allegations of corruption against him.

Served by his counsel Mohd Irshad, Sisodia demanded that the BJP leader make a written apology or undergo legal proceedings, including prosecution for criminal defamation, within 24 hours of receiving the notification.

In the notification, Irshad said at the press conference that Verma addressed on February 7, he made “completely false and defamatory statements” to his client.

“In the offensive publications you (Verma) stated that my client has surrendered to corruption / bribery. My client is an accessory to the corruption / bribery allegedly committed by a special-purpose officer with the Deputy Prime Minister’s office … “state the notification.

