Manifesto Recap Season 2, Episode 5: Jared makes a sinister move

“Manifest” certainly did not hold back, threw a few curve balls at our characters and pushed them all to the edge. But is everything as it seems with them all?

We certainly ask ourselves that question after seeing the movements that Jared made this week with his new waitress-girlfriend. Of course she’s beautiful, but what are you doing, dude? Unless you know exactly what you are doing.

We also start to worry more about Olive and wonder if TJ is the good guy he seems to be. Plus a flashback with direct connections to the present that has nothing to do with calling or passengers. No seriously, how is that possible?

It again raises questions about whether the passengers were random and who might have been aware of the flight, the passengers and those who were left behind, even two years after the plane’s disappearance. Of course, that all depends on the biggest mystery of what happened to Flight 828 and the core of the entire series, so we don’t expect that kind of answer yet.

But that does not prevent us from having a number of questions of a more direct nature. This is what keeps us awake at night after this week’s episode.

Who is Ben’s “Save her”?

In the beginning it certainly seemed to be his daughter (it’s a girl!) With Grace, but that turned into a non-event. So the harsh hint at the end of the episode seems to indicate that it suggests that he should save Olive. But from what? From the church of believers? From Adrian Are Adrian’s motives more sinister than money?

Or maybe it’s just that Olive is in danger simply by being associated with the church. After all, it was attacked and torn apart by Xers just earlier in the episode. By the way, can we say that it was probably badly advised from Ben to appear in a hoodie to threaten and ruin Adrian almost immediately after men of that description had torn the place apart?

He has not saved Olive from anything at the moment, but Grace did not do very well when it came to her. Calling to ‘open her eyes’. Is it possible that those vocations are connected to one another or another and it is the same “they”? It could still be Olive, because Grace might have been mistaken in thinking that it was Xer football mom (or that is still a calling).

What does the fortune teller know?

Also hanging on the stopwatch is this symbol, which became infinitely more complicated when Grace revealed that a Tarot reader Oliver had given that card two years after 828 had disappeared. How could this symbol (which is also connected to the Peacock Group) appear on this compass? Especially since we know that it was later an engraving, although it is not exactly clear when.

It raises so many questions whether it is a coincidence or whether this fortune teller somehow makes contact with the missing passengers, even all those years ago? Did she know more than just being good at her job? The rules of “Manifesto” may differ from ours, so maybe she is just a real seer, but we suspect that something more is going on than that.

Did she recognize Olive and Grace as survivors of missing passengers? If so, what was her reason for wanting to implant that message of hope in Olive as far as it became a mantra that she repeats to this day? Why was it so important that Olive never give up hope that flight 828 would return?

Why does Jared get into bed with Xers?

We have been a bit suspicious about Jared’s motives to suddenly talk to a random bartender, and now we are even more confused. He is either deeply undercover – possibly without the captain’s knowledge – or he is so mad at Michaela that he turns her and everyone around.

That is because not only the bartender’s brother is a Xer, but it was Jared who informed them that Michaela’s robbery was coming, giving them time to escape. It also made Mick look like an idiot for a captain who already seems to hate her, although that may be a small revenge for her throwing him under the bus. But the truth is that the captain may not like them so much.

When Jared works undercover to find the core of these Xers, he seems to have won a jackpot when Billy took him to his “boss,” who turned out to be the same Simon White who was crucial to getting Ben hired at the university. and happened to be married to Grace’s angry football mom, absolutely no friend.

If he does that, it’s good for everyone. If he goes full of Xer, that is terrible news. The fact that he knows that Grace and Cal were the target of Xers should make him more reluctant to really work with them. Regardless of his thoughts about Michaela, he still has to think of Grace and Cal as not just innocent but extended family.

Why is the captain so difficult?

But no matter how much we question Jared’s motives, the episode makes us increasingly suspicious about this new captain. We get that she does not save Michaela and her anonymous tipsters all day, but her open hostility towards every step of an investigation or even an interrogation makes no sense.

Is it personal and small, or is the captain suspicious and may be working with Xers. If she partially hates Michaela simply because she is an 828 person, it can make some of her behavior a little more logical. That said, however, it makes Jared more complicated.

Unless, as part of his undercover infiltration, he’s trying to expose the captain as part of their group, trying to undermine Michaela’s work and hoping to use Jared to help her and the other Xers achieve their goals, whatever that also may be.

What are the Xers building on?

Ben and TJ found out that there is a pattern and what seems to be a coordinated strategy for the Xer attacks, and part of it is about throwing the police off the scent. Now, if they have an inside (or two) at the NYPD, that would certainly help keep the police out of their tracks.

While the major goes underground, our focus (at least for the time being) seems to be shifting to the Xers, so what would they be up to? Why coordinated confusion tactics to keep the police unfocused? And is destroying Michaela’s credibility with the regular officers part of that strategy, because she is the only one who really does something about attacking passengers?

Why should Ben come to the university unless, like the major, he and Saanvi hope to have a better connection with Ben’s research and obsessive work with the passengers? Why attack such prominent targets as Grace and Cal in the 828 sphere? And what do they want in the end? Do they want to kill 828 people? Rounded up and put in camps? And … are they in any way connected to the major and her organization?

Who is Courtney?

Finally, on a much more personal note, who is Courtney? Is there another story behind her than being just Zeke’s wife? There is so little that we know about his past that it is certainly possible that he was married at some point and whether he was alienated, divorced or divorced, he probably did not tell Michaela.

But is there a recurring bond with her? When were they married? How long were they married for? Did she have any connection with him when he ended up in the cave where he had his disappearance and the subsequent return?

Or is she just here to make things complicated between Zeke and Michaela in the same way that Jared makes things complicated. Also, why did she appear in Michaela’s house in a panic? Is she in danger, or is she laying a thread? How many people know that Zeke is also a returnee? Is he in danger like the passengers?

“Manifesto” will certainly not answer any of our questions and raise many more questions on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]

Super Bowl Weekend

Seth Poppel / Yearbook library

25 stars who played HS football in honor of Super Bowl LIV