Manifesto Recap Season 2 Episode 3: Michaela Blows Up Jared's World, Saanvi discovers Mole

It seems that we are about to make some important forward progress “Manifest” because we had enormous developments with regard to Zeke, the major and the emergence of two more opposing threats.

Of course, we may be completely paranoid, but we’ve been a little suspicious of Adrian since Ben first encountered his ruined church. Now that we have seen how much it has grown and a little of what is happening there, we feel a lot more uncomfortable.

Speaking of uncomfortable, we came to a conclusion for the storyline of Zeke arrest, but it only opens up a whole new plot that will certainly be much more uncomfortable. A question was also revealed that apparently was just a waste of time: who moved Zeke and why?

If the answer is just to fill in time in the episode, because it has nothing to do, then that is simply disappointing writing. A bit like what is going on with Olive this season and has plagued this show since the beginning. It is a show with great ideas that are interesting and compelling mysteries, but sometimes they are placed in front of characters.

If we can see that your characters are somehow pushing to serve your plot, that is bad writing. It must be credible in the character for any development, which is simply a matter of stronger story and motivation.

Olive is the worst example so far, but we also get an important moment with Saanvi when she discovers that she has a birthmark in her lab. We were told out of the blue that she orchestrated a conspiracy and was able to discover her psychiatrist as the mole (and ultimately the major), even after casting suspicion on her lab technology.

She had just talked about how grateful she was for her psychiatrist, so it would have been nice to get a few lines why she suddenly suspected her. For now, the major does not know she is being exposed, so this situation can become quick and dangerous.

But that is a concern for another day. For now these are the unanswered questions that we are answering this week:

What happened to Alex?

Probably a small plot point, or even a completely irrelevant one, but we spent a fair amount of time this week with the man who got Saanvi on flight 828. We also got a terrible scene with a woman who asked Saanvi if her husband could go on that empty chair because Ben had said in an earlier episode that that chair was empty … but you know, details, right?

Anyway, this week we received a flashback from her waiting for him and we even saw her send a drafted email to him that the major (as her psychiatrist) encouraged her to send. So is that going somewhere? Is Alex in any way important for this current plot? If so, would he have intentionally missed the flight, but set her there knowing what would happen? The options are tempting, but it can also be nothing.

Is Troy a red herring or a threat?

At this point we are tending to laboratory technology Troy who is a red herring, but he was still fired without mercy as soon as Saanvi discovered that she had a birthmark. Will he be hired again now that she knows it isn’t him? If so, could he still be a mole just for someone else? If this was for his character, what was the point?

Let her believe he is the mole for two seconds before orchestrating a smart plan to find the one person she trusts more than anyone else, because she suddenly knows her therapist is a waste of a character. Maybe he’s just interested in her, or obsessed with 828 for his own reasons. He was one of the more interesting new characters because we didn’t know his true motivation, so it would be disappointing to never discover them.

What is Adrian’s motivation?

Speaking of motivation, we’ve been interviewing Adrian since he founded his church, and when we repeated a pretty extensive hymn to Olive after she ‘shared’, we’re more worried than ever. This looks a lot like a cult. Many of them start innocently enough, but can then take a dark or sinister turn. Where does this one go?

“Blessed are the children of the returned, for they will inherit the miracle,” sing the worshipers, reminding us of Grace’s baby (who certainly seems to have it). Fortunately Olive has not got out of it yet, but she cannot yet do that. And she has not inherited anything, so what does Adrian preach and what do they believe.

In related news, it is a little disturbing that the aircraft images are clearly being used as the Christian cross, only drilling home that this is something more than a support group, but perhaps a religious movement that wants to replace the traditional. If so, who is their God? Their acolytes? Elect? What are they about? So many questions!

Why is Olive being shut down?

Related to this, and perhaps just a consequence of the bad writing we discussed above, why do the Stones Olive suddenly close off events related to Calling. Grace was all about helping Cal find her out, even though Olive was the one who devised a big puzzle last season and has the analytical spirit of her father.

Excluding her so aggressively seems to serve only the purpose of pushing her further into the Church of the Believers, which is a case of a conspiracy that catches up with realistic character development. “Maniest” has often been guilty of this, but Olive is in such an interesting place as a character, they don’t have to be so hard-handed to push her where they need her for the story.

What does Grace’s calling mean?

Regarding Grace’s calling, we are now just as dark as before. One thing is certain, this Erika woman with whom she was friends (or thought she had) has certainly more layers than most characters in this show. She is a soccer coach with a daughter, but she also houses an incredible amount of poison in the direction of 828 people, seems to be scared of something … and then that closing scene (where we are going).

Grace’s Calling always tells her to “open her eyes” and shows an image of a gargoyle looming over her. So what should she help Erika see? We have to imagine that we are not done with this, because we are clearly not finished with Erika, but we started with this apparently typical mother who has such a poison after seeing and recognizing Cal with Grace. “I hope you lose that baby.”

That is incredible to say to every pregnant woman, but it was particularly insensitive here. And it makes us believe that Erika represents a kind of polar opposite to what Adrian’s group represents; both in a kind of fanatic extreme. So where are we going from here?

Who does Simon and Erika work for?

For example, we went to college where Ben was just hired as a professor and met Simon, another professor there who was supposed to be the one who was hard to impress. But the big turn came to an end when Simon was picked up by his wife, none other than Erika. “Welcome to my salon, the spider said to the fly,” he quotes in reference to bringing Ben under the same roof.

So this pair clearly has some own designs for the Stones. Did Erika know that Grace was Ben’s wife when she met her? She didn’t seem to recognize her until she saw Cal. Did she tell Simon that Grace was bothering her and afraid of her? That can go either way, because perhaps Erika is afraid of Simon and the group to which they are affiliated.

We’ve seen hate groups before, so are they organized just like Adrian’s church? If so, maybe they are planning something big, or do they just want to keep an eye on 828 passengers? What does Simon win by having Ben work at the same university as him? How does it work for whatever purpose he works … and is it his own purpose?

What happens to Jared now?

On a strictly personal level, we must ask ourselves what is happening with Jared. Michaela blew up his whole world by pleading Zeke and revealed all the illegal things he did to gain access to Zeke in her apartment. He could lose his job for those violations; especially from this strict new captain.

At the same time, the captain clearly dislikes Michaela and her mysterious success rate, and Jared made it quite clear that he is ready to blow up Michaela’s world. He defended her earlier this season, but we must assume that that is over. And if he buys a drink for a man who thinks 828 people should not be police, this may be a hint that he will cost Michaela her job.

Jared was willing to let Zeke go down to protect his career, so we know he has a lot of crooked police options. And he is an absolute loose gun when he is angry, and he is certainly angry now. It is strange that he was in Zeke’s new trial and apparently did not know that Michaela had already handed him over to their captain and Internal Affairs. You would think it was turned on right away unless they waited for it to be registered.

The bottom line is that this show clearly decided that Michaela and Zeke must be something and they wanted to put a definitive end to the Jared thing. They had already blown up his marriage about Michaela, so why not his career. Maybe they will turn him into a complete villain.

Has he met Simon and Erika? They have enough hatred for everyone.

“Manifesto” keeps raising more questions than giving answers, every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

