Vaanam Kottattum Movie Review Rating: 3.5 / 5 stars (Three and a half stars)

Star Cast: Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Rajesh and others.

Director: Dhana Sekaran

Vaanam Kottattum movie review: Mani Ratnam-Dhana Sekaran’s representation of relationships and touching music make it a good watch

What is good: Mani Ratnam’s understanding of love and relationships, Dhana’s direction and an incredible background score with a powerful and moving music album.

What is bad: Some lose plots that have no effect on the main story and the glue that was important in joining the parallels.

Loo Break: Only if your bladder is about to explode.

Look or not?: If you are one of those who crave the subtle films of the South that deepen interpersonal relationships, you are prepared for a gift. Also, isn’t Mani Ratnam writing a sufficient reason?

Customer Reviews:

What begins as an act of anger, takes Bose (Sarath) to jail serving a 16-year sentence. After which his wife Chandra (Raadhika) decides to take his children away from the violent environment. Children grow up and all three are far from trying to build the life of their dreams. Son Selva (Vikram) starts a small-scale business and his daughter Mangai (Aishwarya) is studying law and helps his brother in his business.

It’s 16 years after his father returns. Can they accept their father? Can the father cope with the fact that his children are no longer children? What also pursues them is a ghost of the past. Ok, no more spoilers! Pakka!

Vaanam Kottattum Movie Review: Script Analysis

The beauty of Vaanam Kottattum lies in the representation of relationships. Mani Ratnam (who is also the producer) and Dhana Sekaran have the writing credits. And you can clearly see Ratnam’s touch to the script. It is not shouting at you to believe in the dynamics of the various relationships. Rather it is giving you subtle visuals and references for you to get on board. The part where a wife waits for her husband who is in jail, although he has his own complaints, never stops loving him. Or the relationship between Selva and his sister Mangai is a joy to witness. They never share a great dialogue that will make us support them, but I still kept my heart from the first joke they shared.

Having said all the good things, I can’t ignore the gaps. While the script is very rich in emotions and love, it takes a long time to establish the base. The film promised shadows of love, but apart from the story of Raadhika and Sarath, the other two stories begin in the second half. As a result, it remained much for the second half and, in turn, rushed. The dynamics of love, emotions and climax somewhere seem rushed and it’s hard not to notice.

Vaanam Kottattum Movie Review: Star Performance

The chemistry between Radhikaa and Sarath like Bose and Chandra is a sight to behold. Maybe the magic is doubled since the two are a real life couple. Be careful of the scene where Bose returns from jail and Radhika shows a dozen emotions that break. Pure acting, more points.

Vikram and Aishwarya do an amazing job of portraying the shadows they are expected to do. The actors have their performance under control and never let the light on the screen spill. Special mention to Balaji Sakthivel, who plays Bose’s older brother and a guardian angel of Vikram and Mangai. The actor plays his role super good in the given layers and deserves mention.

Vaanam Kottattum Movie Review: Direction, Music

This is one of those few times that I choose to talk about the music of a movie first. The background music and the soundtrack of Sid Sriram and K Krishna Kumar is delightful. And I’m in love with each and every one of the songs. The music somewhere has a touch of AR Rahman and the initial credits even thanked him. The film treats his music like a character who is there all the time telling his story. In the scene mentioned above, where Bose returns from prison, the music takes the crescendo 10 times higher and I can write a thesis on this soundtrack (which my editor will not approve).

Upon arriving at the address, no one can take credit from Dhana to direct a script like this with responsibility. It’s difficult to portray relationships in reality, since they are on paper. You win there Dhana. Also, the camera job tries to bring the magic of Ratnam and we can see that.

What is missing is a glue to glue the parallel frames so that the public feels something about them. For example, although the sets related to Jungle immediately are authentic, lived and real. While the villain of this universe played by Nandha is in a drastically different configuration that took me out of the experience. Why is it always surrounded by red lights?

In addition, the plot of Preetha (Madonna Sebastian) is handled too easily and has no effect on the main plot from what I have observed.

Vaanam Kottattum Movie Review: The Last Word

Vaanam Kottattum is a pleasure for music lovers, for people who understand relationships (a word used 200 times in this review) and for Mani Ratnam fans. Watch it to see how Southern cinema can also produce subtle stories with the right amount of action.

Three and a half stars!

Vaanam Kottattum Trailer

Vaanam Kottattum is released on February 7, 2020.

Share with us your experience of seeing Vaanam Kottattum.