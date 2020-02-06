Manfred says that the sale of Mets van Wilpons to Cohen has been eliminated

ORLANDO, Fla. – Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred says the talks have ended on the proposed sale of a controlling stake of the New York Mets from the families of Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz to hedge fund manager Steven Cohen.

The Mets said December 4 that the considered deal between Sterling Partners and Cohen would enable 83-year-old Fred Wilpon to remain controlling owner and CEO for five years.

“There will be no transaction,” Manfred said at the end of a meeting of owners. “I can tell you, and it is based on ongoing discussions with the buyer and seller, the claim that the transaction fell apart because of something the Wilpons did is completely and completely unfair.”

Cohen bought a limited interest of 8% in 2012 for $ 40 million. The deal being discussed would have given him a controlling share of 80% in a transaction that the team valued at $ 2.6 billion.

Wilpon repeatedly declined to comment on the MLB meetings this week.

Cohen, 63, first bought in the Mets in 2012 when the team pursued $ 20 million minority stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi plan, which cost the Wilpons and their companies huge sums.

Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.

Cohen checked SAC Capital Advisors, who were found guilty in 2013 of criminal fraud charges. SAC agreed to pay a fine of $ 900 million and lose another $ 900 million to the federal government, although $ 616 million that SAC companies had already agreed to take parallel actions of the US Securities and Exchange Commission would be deducted from the $ 1.8 billion.

Doubleday & Co., a publisher, bought the Mets in 1980 from the family of founder owner Joan Payson for $ 21.1 million, with the company holding 95 percent of the team and Wilpon for 5 percent.

When Doubleday & Co. sold in 1986 to the media company Bertelsmann AG, the publisher sold his shares of the team for $ 80.75 million to Wilpon and Nelson Doubleday, who became 50-50 owners.

Wilpon led a buy-out of the Doubleday shares in August 2002 and became chairman and sole controlling owner. Saul Katz, the brother-in-law of the owner and partner at the real estate company Sterling Equities Inc., became team president and Jeff Wilpon, son of Fred, became COO.

