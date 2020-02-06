Mandy Moore tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Pop fans from the 2000s have good reason to be excited – Mandy Moore will go on tour again for the first time in over ten years.
It’s been over a decade since I’ve been traveling, but I’m thrilled to put together an intimate music night with a great group of musicians as if you were invited to take a look at our living room.
Tickets will be sold on Friday at 10 a.m. at https://t.co/9MhjZJhrUK. pic.twitter.com/1TCYczNk1g
– Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 19, 2019
The singer and actress announced the tour for the first time in November, a few weeks after the release of the first single of the new album “When I Was Don’t Watching”. The tour starts in late March and will tour more than 25 U.S. cities around the world this spring.
The singer’s pop career began in 1999 when she released her debut single “Candy” at the age of 15. Moore published music regularly until 2009, after which she concentrated on her acting career. Since her break from music, she has voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s “Tangled” and is featured regularly on “This is Us” by NBC.
March, 20th
Pittsburgh, PA, USA
$ 59
March 21st
Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States
$ 29
March 22
Boston, Massachusetts, United States
$ 35
March 24th
New York, NY, USA
$ 40
26th of March
Washington, DC, USA
$ 29
27th of March
Red Bank, New Jersey, United States
$ 61
28th March
Ridgefield, CT, USA
$ 238
March 30
Durham, NC, USA
$ 56
March 31
North Charleston, SC, USA
$ 52
April 1st
Charlotte, NC, USA
$ 105
3rd of April
Atlanta, GA, USA
$ 18
4. April
Birmingham, AL, USA
$ 62
April 5
Nashville, TN, USA
$ 55
7th of April
Jacksonville, Florida, USA
$ 62
April 8th
Orlando, Florida, USA
$ 46
9th April
Tampa, Florida, USA
$ 150
17th April
Milwaukee, WI, USA
$ 95
April 18
Chicago, IL, USA
$ 42
April 19th
Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
$ 49
April 21
Kansas City, MO, USA
$ 55
April 23
Dallas, TX, USA
$ 58
April 24th
Houston, TX, USA
$ 65
April 25th
Austin, TX, USA
$ 50
April 27
Phoenix, AZ, USA
$ 65
1st of May
Sacramento, California, USA
$ 39
2.May
San Francisco, California, USA
$ 60
5th of May
Portland, OR, US
$ 77
May 6th
Seattle, Washington, USA
$ 56
8th of May
Salt Lake City, UT, USA
$ 66
May 9
Englewood, CO, USA
$ 43