Mandy Moore tickets on sale now! [Dates, Deals & Ticket Info]

Pop fans from the 2000s have good reason to be excited – Mandy Moore will go on tour again for the first time in over ten years.

It’s been over a decade since I’ve been traveling, but I’m thrilled to put together an intimate music night with a great group of musicians as if you were invited to take a look at our living room.

Tickets will be sold on Friday at 10 a.m. at https://t.co/9MhjZJhrUK. pic.twitter.com/1TCYczNk1g

– Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 19, 2019

The singer and actress announced the tour for the first time in November, a few weeks after the release of the first single of the new album “When I Was Don’t Watching”. The tour starts in late March and will tour more than 25 U.S. cities around the world this spring.

The singer’s pop career began in 1999 when she released her debut single “Candy” at the age of 15. Moore published music regularly until 2009, after which she concentrated on her acting career. Since her break from music, she has voiced Rapunzel in Disney’s “Tangled” and is featured regularly on “This is Us” by NBC.

March, 20th

Pittsburgh, PA, USA

$ 59

March 21st

Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States

$ 29

March 22

Boston, Massachusetts, United States

$ 35

March 24th

New York, NY, USA

$ 40

26th of March

Washington, DC, USA

$ 29

27th of March

Red Bank, New Jersey, United States

$ 61

28th March

Ridgefield, CT, USA

$ 238

March 30

Durham, NC, USA

$ 56

March 31

North Charleston, SC, USA

$ 52

April 1st

Charlotte, NC, USA

$ 105

3rd of April

Atlanta, GA, USA

$ 18

4. April

Birmingham, AL, USA

$ 62

April 5

Nashville, TN, USA

$ 55

7th of April

Jacksonville, Florida, USA

$ 62

April 8th

Orlando, Florida, USA

$ 46

9th April

Tampa, Florida, USA

$ 150

17th April

Milwaukee, WI, USA

$ 95

April 18

Chicago, IL, USA

$ 42

April 19th

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

$ 49

April 21

Kansas City, MO, USA

$ 55

April 23

Dallas, TX, USA

$ 58

April 24th

Houston, TX, USA

$ 65

April 25th

Austin, TX, USA

$ 50

April 27

Phoenix, AZ, USA

$ 65

1st of May

Sacramento, California, USA

$ 39

2.May

San Francisco, California, USA

$ 60

5th of May

Portland, OR, US

$ 77

May 6th

Seattle, Washington, USA

$ 56

8th of May

Salt Lake City, UT, USA

$ 66

May 9

Englewood, CO, USA

$ 43