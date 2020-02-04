Mandir, Tughlaq & Matuas: Eye on polls in Bengal in 2021, Didi takes calculated step to win back community

Kolkata: Although it is too early to predict the future trajectory of the Matua movement, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee seemed to have decided to “lose connection” with the successful Dalit community to preserve its, revitalize political influence in the state for more than two decades.

Banerjee held two rallies on Tuesday in Bongaon in North 24-Parganas and Ranaghat in the Nadia district – her first in Matua-dominated areas after the debacle of last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

At both rallies, Banerjee was strongly opposed to the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) and the proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Her carefully written speech, however, revolved around temples and compared the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq, the tyrant ruler who was notorious for his bizarre ideas and cruel ways of implementing them.

Over the past few years, the BJP has succeeded in breaking through Banerjee’s support base among the Matuas that dominate around 90 assembly segments and 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Political experts say that Banerjee is making a calculated move to win back voters who seem to have shifted loyalty because of her alleged appreciation for the Muslim community.

Author Kapil Thakur said that Banerjee is aware that the Matua community has switched to the BJP, but not because of the problems with citizenship.

“Although the Matuas support the CAA and NRC, they began to feel much ignored before the BJP-led central government made any announcement about the issues. Leaders at the Trinamool level did not hold on to the confidence of community members and this led to a break in Matua Mahasangha, ”he said.

“Matuas are also aware of Banerjee’s appeasement policy and the BJP saw a vacuum in this. We all know how the BJP was able to keep Bongaon and other Matua-dominated seats from the ruling TMC at the last parliamentary elections,” Thakur said. ” Banerjee spoke on Tuesday about the work of her government in temples in Bengal and also compared the BJP with Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq in Ranaghat, where the majority of voters are Hindu and belong to the Matua community. ”

Banerjee spoke about the Matua Welfare Board, dedicated colleges and a university, but the fact is that the board has been dissolved and the university has yet to appear.

“These are the challenges she must take care of to regain their confidence. That’s why she played the temple and Tughlaq cards and this is not the first time she has done this, “he said.

At a recent meeting in Cooch Behar, Banerjee spoke for the first time about extremists among minorities. The voice share of Cooch Behar’s Hindu and Rajbongshi is more than 80% and the experienced politician had that in mind, experts say.

Banerjee even urged party workers not to hesitate to apologize if they had committed a mistake. “I formed the party with a lot of hard work and don’t let any small leader harm its image. If you make mistakes, go and say sorry to people, “she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Banerjee provided a detailed list of activities for temples such as the Dakshineswar Kali Temple, Tarakeshwar, Kankalitala Mandir, Kachua Loknath Temple, and Chinnamasta Mandir. She also talked about how she had always been with the Matua community.

“We helped the followers of Anukul Thakur (Anukulchandra Chakravarty). We have assisted you (Matua) for the past 20 years in every crisis. When I became an MP in Jadavpur in 1984, I fought for your land rights. I have regularized 94 of the refugee colonies and given land patta’s, “she said.

“However, I did not come here to vote. We work all year round and we are not like the BJP whose leaders beg for votes before the elections. The rail link here is mine and not the BJP,” he added .

Regarding the Matuas citizenship problem that helped the saffron camp win votes in the region, Banerjee said: “Why do you need another citizenship if you are already a citizen of India? The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), who calls himself a “chowkidar” (watchman) during polls, misleads you with the Citizenship Act. Please note my words, CAA will only change you into a foreigner. ”

Banerjee also struck at the center because of the handling of the anti-CAA protests. “It is unfortunate that the recent layoffs outside of Jamia Millia Islamia and Shaheen Bagh in Delhi were attempts to terrorize peaceful protesters,” she said.

The Matuas have been a decisive factor even during the 34-year rule of the Left Front. Banerjee, who came to power in 2011, went smoothly in the region during the Lok Sabha polls 2014 and the 2016 elections with the blessings of the influential Matua leader, the late Binapani Devi Thakur.

However, last year the BJP managed to win these seats by playing the citizenship card. Banerjee is aware that any major division in the voting share of the community could destroy its mission for the upcoming state polls in 2021.

