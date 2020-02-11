Mandela’s release 30 years ago a new South Africa was born

CAPE TOWN – Thirty years ago, Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years in prison by South Africa’s apartheid regime and immediately set the country and the world in motion to dismantle the brutal system of racial oppression.

Mandela, then 71 years old, raised a clenched fist and deliberately entered the gates of Victor Verster prison, and made it clear that he was committed to ending apartheid and establishing majority arrangements and rights for everyone in South Africa.

His release gave many South Africans their first view of Mandela because the regime banned the publication of images of him and his speeches during his imprisonment. And then suddenly he was everywhere.

“Comrades and fellow South Africans, I greet you all in the name of peace, democracy and freedom for all,” Mandela said hours after his release and spoke to multitudes of supporters in Cape Town City Hall.

On Tuesday, current President Cyril Ramaphosa, who held the microphone during Mandela’s speech, was ready to talk to the country about the “speech that has produced a nation.”

Just over four years after his release, Mandela was elected president in the country’s first all-race elections, which led South Africa to dozens of years of violent discrimination. Under his leadership, South Africa drafted and adopted a constitution that is widely praised for upholding the rights of everyone, and becoming one of the first to explicitly endorse gay rights.

A Truth and Reconciliation Commission has taken South Africa on a coercive, painful path to air the injustices committed during the apartheid government for over 40 years.

Mandela and the South African president F.W. de Klerk, who freed him, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993 “for their work to end apartheid peacefully and to lay the foundations for a new democratic South Africa.”

Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, himself a laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize, marked the 30th anniversary of the release of Mandela.

“Nelson Mandela came out of jail to blind South Africa and the world with his warmth and human values,” Tutu and his wife Leah wrote in a brief statement. “The circumstances and priorities change over time, but good values ​​are not based on fashion. We miss him. Love and blessings.”

Generous, charismatic and inclusive during his only tenure that ended in 1999, Mandela led South Africa into a new era of democracy. He retired actively in promoting rights for everyone.

Present-day South Africa is haunted by serious problems of inequality, poverty and violence, largely due to the persistent legacy of apartheid. Some South Africans have criticized Mandela for having made too many compromises, especially for the white minority, who continue to enjoy prosperity.

Ramaphosa said the release of Mandela was “a defining moment in our further march towards democracy” in a statement on the occasion of the birthday.

But “inequality, especially as defined by race and gender, remains one of the highest in the world. Unemployment is increasing and poverty is widespread. Violence, including men’s violence against women, continues to destroy our communities, “Ramaphosa said.

He urged all South Africans to get inspiration from Mandela’s legacy to work together to solve these problems.

___

Meldrum reported from Johannesburg.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.