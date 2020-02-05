Manchester United news: Odion Ighalo’s first interview since January transfer

Lifelong Manchester United fan Odion Ighalo did not hesitate to take a pay cut to complete his dream deadline day shift to Old Trafford.

Shortly after the attack after the departure of Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, a back injury sustained by Marcus Rashford made a January reinforcement crucial.

United looked at various options and eventually concluded a late loan agreement for ex-Watford striker Ighalo, who will participate from Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

“I am very happy,” he said. “First of all, I want to thank God for allowing this to happen and it is as if a dream has come true for me.

“People who know me, even back in Nigeria, and even when I played at Watford, my teammates knew that I loved Man United, I support them. When I played against Man U, that emotion is there because it is my dream.

“It is a beautiful reality, so I am very happy and I am looking forward to starting.”

Ighalo followed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Old Trafford, with the striker in Nigeria calling his last-minute movement “very dramatic”, informed the day before by his agent of United’s interest.

“From 11 p.m. there was paperwork, negotiation and such, for the loan agreement and so, so we talk and other teams call them, want me,” he told MUTV.

“But I told my agent that this is what I want. I want to come here.

“He said you get a pay cut to go to United. I said I didn’t care. Make this deal. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much the pay cut is, I know, let it go to happen. “

