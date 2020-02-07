Manchester United filed a complaint against The Sun about reporting about Ed Woodward’s home attack

Manchester United has filed a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) about reporting by The Sun about the attack on Ed Woodward’s house.
Vice-president of the United States, Woodward, saw torches and graffiti spraying on the gates of his property in Cheshire last month by a group of supporters wearing balaclavas.
Neither Woodward nor his family were at home in the village of Nether Peover at the time of the attack, which was strongly condemned by United.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
The incident was widely reported, but United believes The Sun had prior knowledge of the attack, with a journalist and photographer as cover.
A United statement said: “Manchester United has filed a formal complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) regarding The Sun newspaper and the coverage of the attack on the home of executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/24 Manchester United
REUTERS
2/24 David de Gea – 7
Manchester United via Getty Imag
3/24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6
Action images via Reuters
4/24 Victor Lindelöf – 5
Getty Images
5/24 Harry Maguire – 6
Action images via Reuters
6/24 Luke Shaw – 6
AFP via Getty Images
7/24 Andreas Pereira – 6
Action images via Reuters
8/24 Fred – 6
Action images via Reuters
9/24 Juan Mata – 5
EPA
10/24 Bruno Fernandes – 7
FATHER
11/24 Daniel James – 5
FATHER
12/24 Anthony Martial – 5
Getty Images
13/24 Wolves
Action images via Reuters
14/24 Rui Patrício – 7
EPA
15/24 Willy Boly – 7
Manchester United via Getty Imag
16/24 Conor Coady – 6
AFP via Getty Images
17/24 Romain Saïss – 5
EPA
18/24 Matt Doherty – 6
REUTERS
19/24 Ruben Neves – 7
Action images via Reuters
20/24 João Moutinho – 7
Man of the competition.
Action images via Reuters
21/24 Castro Otto – 6
Getty Images
22/24 Adama Traoré – 7
REUTERS
23/24 Raul Jiménez – 7
EPA
24/24 Diogo Jota – 6
REUTERS
1/24 Manchester United
REUTERS
2/24 David de Gea – 7
Manchester United via Getty Imag
3/24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6
Action images via Reuters
4/24 Victor Lindelöf – 5
Getty Images
5/24 Harry Maguire – 6
Action images via Reuters
6/24 Luke Shaw – 6
AFP via Getty Images
7/24 Andreas Pereira – 6
Action images via Reuters
8/24 Fred – 6
Action images via Reuters
9/24 Juan Mata – 5
EPA
10/24 Bruno Fernandes – 7
FATHER
11/24 Daniel James – 5
FATHER
12/24 Anthony Martial – 5
Getty Images
13/24 Wolves
Action images via Reuters
14/24 Patriotic – 7
EPA
15/24 Willy Boly – 7
Manchester United via Getty Imag
16/24 Conor Coady – 6
AFP via Getty Images
17/24 Romain Saïss – 5
EPA
18/24 Matt Doherty – 6
REUTERS
19/24 Ruben Neves – 7
Action images via Reuters
20/24 João Moutinho – 7
Man of the competition.
Action images via Reuters
21/24 Castro Otto – 6
Getty Images
22/24 Adama Traoré – 7
REUTERS
23/24 Raul Jiménez – 7
EPA
24/24 Diogo Jota – 6
REUTERS
“The complaint relates to the story” Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw torches at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes while anti-board protests continue to escalate “online and on the back page of the printed edition of January 29, 2020.
“The club believes that The Sun was informed in advance of the intended attack, including criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present when it happened.
“The quality of the images accompanying the story indicates that a photographer was also present.
view more
“Not only did the journalist fail to comply with the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage, his presence encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators.
“We believe this was a clear violation of both the Ipso editor code and journalistic ethics.
“The decision to file a formal complaint with Ipso was not taken lightly. We will await the ruling with great interest as an important test of the newspaper self-regulation system and its ability to maintain ethical standards in the press. “
The Independent has contacted The Sun for comment.
.