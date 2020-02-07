Manchester United filed a complaint against The Sun about reporting about Ed Woodward’s home attack

Manchester United has filed a complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) about reporting by The Sun about the attack on Ed Woodward’s house.

Vice-president of the United States, Woodward, saw torches and graffiti spraying on the gates of his property in Cheshire last month by a group of supporters wearing balaclavas.

Neither Woodward nor his family were at home in the village of Nether Peover at the time of the attack, which was strongly condemned by United.

The incident was widely reported, but United believes The Sun had prior knowledge of the attack, with a journalist and photographer as cover.

A United statement said: “Manchester United has filed a formal complaint with the Independent Press Standards Organization (Ipso) regarding The Sun newspaper and the coverage of the attack on the home of executive vice chairman Ed Woodward.

“The complaint relates to the story” Ed Devils: Man Utd fans throw torches at Ed Woodward’s house in shocking scenes while anti-board protests continue to escalate “online and on the back page of the printed edition of January 29, 2020.

“The club believes that The Sun was informed in advance of the intended attack, including criminal damage and intent to intimidate, and that the journalist was present when it happened.

“The quality of the images accompanying the story indicates that a photographer was also present.

“Not only did the journalist fail to comply with the basic duty of a responsible member of society to report an impending crime and avert potential danger and criminal damage, his presence encouraged and rewarded the perpetrators.

“We believe this was a clear violation of both the Ipso editor code and journalistic ethics.

“The decision to file a formal complaint with Ipso was not taken lightly. We will await the ruling with great interest as an important test of the newspaper self-regulation system and its ability to maintain ethical standards in the press. “

The Independent has contacted The Sun for comment.

