Manchester United captain Harry Maguire pays tribute to Jordan Sinnott after death at 25

The player who does not belong to the league, Jordan Sinnott, died at age 25 (Photo: Getty)

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire sent his condolences to Jordan Sinnott’s friends and family after the non-league player died at age 25.

Sinnott, who played for Matlock Town, died Saturday after being attacked during a night out, police said.

The 25-year-old midfielder was found unconscious in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police had previously been called to a “large-scale fight” in a pub parking lot in the area.

Sinnott was in critical condition with a fractured skull and died later in the hospital. A man was arrested and the Nottinghamshire police initiated a murder investigation and a new request for information.

You were not just a soccer player, you were our friend and brother. You gave us incredible memories and scored your first career hat-trick in your last game for the club.

Rest easy Jordan, we love you, we miss you and we will never forget you. pic.twitter.com/JB8ZCThCSZ

January 25, 2020

Matlock Town said in a statement: “His family and friends were with him at his bedside and we sent our deepest condolences at this very sad time.”

The new Manchester United captain, Maguire, hastened to pay tribute to Sinnott, posting on social media: ‘What a sad news. My thoughts are with his family and friends. ‘

Police said one man suffered a suspected nose fracture and another was left with a suspected jaw fracture after riots in Retford.

Det Insp Wilson said: ‘Our detectives continue their investigations to understand how three men came to suffer their wounds.

“This incident occurred at a very busy time and we believe there are still a series of witnesses that have not yet appeared.”

Jordan Sinnott, son of former footballer Lee, made his professional debut for Huddersfield Town in 2013 and previously had spells in Halifax Town and Chesterfield.

Earlier this month he scored his first professional hat-trick against Basford United.

I can not believe it! Just the other day we were celebrating your Hatrick together😔 Rest easy bro💔🙇🏼‍♂️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/we9hULV8fY

January 25, 2020

Today has been one of the most difficult days that many of us have faced. Tonight we lost an amazing human character and a great guy. I will miss the laughter we share together friend, I will never forget ❤️ Rest easy, my brother 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/QeR8DSEmmg

January 25, 2020

Words can’t even describe how I feel. Cruel world in which we live. You will never be forgotten, sinbad quality player and even better person. Absolute privilege to meet you as a person and share the field with you. 💔 https://t.co/QFz03gbQMY

January 25, 2020

