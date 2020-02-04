Manchester Arena Suicide Bomber’s Brother “Just as Guilty,” Court said

The explosion on May 22, 2017 happened in a busy foyer of the location in the North West of England full of men, women and children, and more than 200 others were injured.

Last updated: February 4, 2020, 9:22 PM IST

London: The brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber Salman Abedi was tried in London on Tuesday, accused of helping him plan the attack in which 22 people died in a Ariana Grande concert.

Prosecutor Duncan Penny opened the case at the Old Bailey in London, the central criminal court of England, and said Hashem Abedi was just as responsible for the attack as his brother who carried it out.

“The prosecutor’s case is that this suspect is just as guilty of the murder of 22 people killed as his brother,” he told the jury.

“He is also guilty of trying to murder many others and by doing so he was guilty of agreeing with his brother to cause an explosion or explosions of a nature that could endanger life.”

The court heard that the attack was the result of months of planning, experiments and preparation by the brothers.

Hashem Abedi, now 22, has reportedly obtained chemicals for a home-made bomb and has received metal containers to build them.

He also found an address in Manchester to produce and store it explosively, and to have purchased shrapnel and nails, the court told.

He also bought a car to store bomb-making equipment, it was claimed.

“The bomb that exploded was obviously designed to kill and maim as many people as possible,” said Penny.

“It was chock-full of deadly shrapnel and lit in the middle of a crowd in a very public area – the intention was to kill and inflict maximum damage.”

The lawyer added: “The cruelty of this explosion was such that Salman Abedi fell apart during the trial.

“The scene that the survivors met and those who were present afterwards was one of destruction and chaos.”

The court heard that the Abedi family lived in southern Manchester, but the parents of the brothers returned to their native Libya in 2016.

Hashem Abedi denies 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to cause explosions. The case is expected to last up to eight weeks.

