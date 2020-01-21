Manage expectations, hype and reality

Temtem made comparisons to Pokemon before it hit the market early, but expectations and hype should be eased somewhat.

For the past two weeks, my feed has been living from people talking about a new Indy game called Temtem. In this game you play a young character who goes out, explores a huge world and captures, catalogs and fights a legion of strange animals. So yes, Pokemon.

The articles and comments keep saying things like “The Pokemon game we wanted” and things like that.

Listen, we have to talk about it. Temtem looks funny and his art style is interesting, but I think the community brings a lot of hype to an indie title that may not be able to keep up with Nintendo’s quality level.

Regardless of what you think of Nintendo’s games, I remind you that all 400 of these Pokémon contain not only combat animations, but also running animations, idling animations, running animations, and emotional non-combat animations. They even have a unique animation for dynamaxing, which is a nice touch. And although Nintendo is constantly on the lookout for its online functionality, I promise you that its servers will be more reliable than those of CremaGames (the company that makes Temtem and you are now googling).

We always do this thing where something we love disappoints us, so we cling to something similar and put it on a pedestal before we even play it. It never works well.

Recently everyone who spoke about how dead video game stores were and that digital content is the way to cast a spell on Stadia. How does it work? The start was incredibly rocky and despite all efforts, everyone who got it viciously attacked it because it did not exceed their preconceived expectations.

I remember selling the ouya. People kept buying it and talking about how apps would replace console games (I’m not kidding). The same people would come back with their heads slumped in a week and ask to be returned.

It happens all the time. Something in video games disappoints us a little and instead of working through it, we jump on something similar that we know so little about. We fill the gaps with our own wishes and desires.

I’m not telling you not to get Temtem. Be sure to support a small developer. That’s great

I would do it if it weren’t for the fact that I have a Mac and they just do a PC release. But please don’t go into that and expect the next Pokémon. If so, awesome. This is impressive. But I’ve been in the gaming community long enough to know that if they keep doing this, everyone will have to be disappointed.

Temtem will be activated early today, January 21st, so that we can finally see for ourselves what this “next Pokemon game” is about. Hopefully it won’t disappoint you.