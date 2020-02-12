Man, woman accused in fatal Pizza Hut shooting in KCK | News

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two people are charged after a person was killed in a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas, on January 28.

The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Laron Briggs from Kansas City, Kansas.

Officers responded around 10.30 am. Tuesday to 4300 Block or Rainbow Boulevard on a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Briggs who had been shot and in the restaurant. The police confirmed that he was dead.

About two weeks later, Gary A. Winters and Lacricia Leak-Myers were both accused of first-degree murder and attempted to commit a robbery.

KCTV5 News is still working to find out more about what led to the recording.

