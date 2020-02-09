Man with knife arrested outside the White House after threat

WASHINGTON – A man with a knife was arrested outside the White House after telling an American secret service officer that he was there to kill the president, police said.

Roger Hedgpeth, 25, was arrested Saturday afternoon on charges of making threats for personal injury, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Hedgpeth approached a secret service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to “kill” President Donald Trump and “I have a knife for it,” according to a police report from the Associated Press.

Police found a 3 1/2-inch knife in a sheath on his left hip, and Hedgpeth also had an empty gun holster on his right hip, authorities said.

Hedgpeth was taken into custody and taken to a hospital for mental health evaluation, police said. Officers also seized his vehicle.

A telephone number listed for Hedgpeth in public records went unanswered Sunday. It was not immediately clear where he lives or that he had a lawyer who could respond on his behalf.

