Man wins Gh 4,800 bet on GH 15 stolen from girlfriend

A couple’s relationship is about smashing because the girlfriend’s husband refused to share the amount he won from his bet with his girlfriend’s money he stole.

The woman asked for a percentage of the money her boyfriend won from betting her money on the bet. But the boyfriend was not willing to pay the percentage the girlfriend asked for.

According to a Nigerian Twitter user who was identified as @ Yemihazan, the girlfriend visited the man in his home and decided to have his hair done. Before going to the salon, she left N1000 on the shelf, corresponding to ¢ 15. The friend took the money and made a sports bet, then apologized to his partner and promised to pay it back.

A few days later his bet clicked and he won an amount of 322,000 Naira (almost 4,800).

In his excitement, he told the friend and she asked her to give her 100,000 naira (GHC1,480) because she believed the money the bet won was hers.

However, the guy refused her request and insisted that he had only promised to repay the money he had taken.

Source: www.ghgossip