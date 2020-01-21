Man convicted of killing family of four in California and burying them in the Mojave Desert nearly 10 years ago has been sentenced to death, Superior Court judge Michael A. Smith announced on Tuesday of San Bernardino County.

Charles Ray Merritt, 62, was convicted on four counts of first degree murder in June in the deaths of Joseph and Summer McStay and their children, Gianni, 4, and Joseph Jr., 3.

Merritt was a business partner of Joseph McStay. He read a conviction statement that McStay was a big part of his life and that of his family and that he would never hurt him. Merritt has also repeatedly criticized prosecutors.

He remained expressionless as he watched six friends and family members deliver their emotional impact statements to the victim.

His lawyer, Rajan Maline, told reporters outside the courthouse that the decision was a miscarriage of justice and that he believed Merritt was innocent.

“There is no evidence to convict Mr. Merritt. It is shocking that we are in this position today, “Maline told CNN by phone.

Merritt’s daughter Taylor Jarvis said she is trying to prove that her father is innocent.

“We are ready to continue fighting. We will stay behind him, ”said Jarvis.

The judge dismissed Maline’s requests for a new trial.

The family disappeared in February 2010. Their bodies were found in a shallow grave in the Mojave Desert in 2013, about 160 kilometers north of their San Diego home. They died of blunt trauma, police said.

The family’s disappearance long puzzled investigators, who said there was no sign of a fight at their home in Fallbrook. Food had been left out and the dogs were at home.

Merritt was arrested in 2014. The jury spent about a week deliberating on the case before convicting him last year.