Man Utd's transfer destination Jude Bellingham has been named the new Premier League star

Former Manchester United striker Mark Robins sees Birmingham’s Premier League superstar Jude Bellingham.

Coventry boss Robins prepares his team for the FA Cup duel with Championship Birmingham.

The former Red Devil striker has thoroughly explored Brum as the clubs share St. Andrews this season.

Robins can see why his old club United is trying to buy the £ 30m England under-17 midfielder.

16-year-old Bellingham has already scored four goals this season after 26 appearances after making his debut in August.

The teenager is now a sought after star after displacing Trevor Francis as the youngest shooter in Birmingham.

Birmingham youngster Jude Bellingham is a goal for Manchester United

(Image: TIM EASTHOPE / BIRMINGHAM MAIL)

Robins, 50, said: “In Jude Bellingham they have one of the best 16 year olds or the best 16 year olds I’ve ever seen.

“Bellingham is an outstanding one. He is a brilliant talent who can play in the Premier League, there is no doubt about that.

“It has been ridiculous to have this strength in his body since he was 16, it is incredible.

“He has talent that goes well beyond his years without a shadow of a doubt.

Coventry City manager and former United striker Mark Robins was impressed by Bellingham

(Photo: EMPICS Sport)

“He could do what he wants.”

Robins came through as a teenager in Old Trafford, where he scored 17 goals in 71 games.

United will also be in the FA Cup this weekend when they face League One Tranmere in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Premier League club hopes to avoid another surprise after the 0-2 home loss to Burnley midweek – the third loss in the last four league games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident that despite the recent fights, he has time

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

Although this result was welcomed by United fans and put further pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the coach is confident that the club will give him the time and backing to change things.

“If you start something, stick to that plan,” he said. “For me anyway. I’m not going to change jobs six, eight, nine or ten months after my job and start to believe in a different way of doing things.

“I will stick to what the club has entrusted me with and hopefully that is good enough and you can see what we are doing right.

“It’s one of those jobs – we know what football is like these days – but all of my discussions with the club were positive.”