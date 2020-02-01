Man Utd vs Wolves player ratings: Bruno Fernandes impresses debut

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers played a scoreless draw on Saturday night, while Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut.
A lot is expected from the international Portugal, who signed this week for United of Sporting Lisbon for £ 47.7 million.
He was selected to start in midfield for United and made an encouraging debut, even near scoring with a long-range free kick that was well stopped by Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patrício.
But neither party was able to break the deadlock because both failed to close the gap in fourth place in Chelsea.
These are our player ratings.
1/24 Manchester United
REUTERS
2/24 David de Gea – 7
Manchester United via Getty Imag
3/24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6
Action images via Reuters
4/24 Victor Lindelöf – 5
Getty Images
5/24 Harry Maguire – 6
Action images via Reuters
6/24 Luke Shaw – 6
AFP via Getty Images
7/24 Andreas Pereira – 6
Action images via Reuters
8/24 Fred – 6
Action images via Reuters
9/24 Juan Mata – 5
EPA
10/24 Bruno Fernandes – 7
FATHER
11/24 Daniel James – 5
FATHER
12/24 Anthony Martial – 5
Getty Images
13/24 Wolves
Action images via Reuters
14/24 Rui Patrício – 7
EPA
15/24 Willy Boly – 7
Manchester United via Getty Imag
16/24 Conor Coady – 6
AFP via Getty Images
17/24 Romain Saïss – 5
EPA
18/24 Matt Doherty – 6
REUTERS
19/24 Ruben Neves – 7
Action images via Reuters
20/24 João Moutinho – 7
Man of the competition.
Action images via Reuters
21/24 Castro Otto – 6
Getty Images
22/24 Adama Traoré – 7
REUTERS
23/24 Raul Jiménez – 7
EPA
24/24 Diogo Jota – 6
REUTERS
View the gallery above to see how we have rated players from both teams.
Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments below.
