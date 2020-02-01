Man Utd vs Wolves player ratings: Bruno Fernandes impresses debut

Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers played a scoreless draw on Saturday night, while Bruno Fernandes made his Premier League debut.

A lot is expected from the international Portugal, who signed this week for United of Sporting Lisbon for £ 47.7 million.

He was selected to start in midfield for United and made an encouraging debut, even near scoring with a long-range free kick that was well stopped by Wolves’ goalkeeper Rui Patrício.

But neither party was able to break the deadlock because both failed to close the gap in fourth place in Chelsea.

These are our player ratings.

1/24 Manchester United

REUTERS

2/24 David de Gea – 7

Manchester United via Getty Imag

3/24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6

Action images via Reuters

4/24 Victor Lindelöf – 5

Getty Images

5/24 Harry Maguire – 6

Action images via Reuters

6/24 Luke Shaw – 6

AFP via Getty Images

7/24 Andreas Pereira – 6

Action images via Reuters

8/24 Fred – 6

Action images via Reuters

9/24 Juan Mata – 5

EPA

10/24 Bruno Fernandes – 7

FATHER

11/24 Daniel James – 5

FATHER

12/24 Anthony Martial – 5

Getty Images

13/24 Wolves

Action images via Reuters

14/24 Rui Patrício – 7

EPA

15/24 Willy Boly – 7

Manchester United via Getty Imag

16/24 Conor Coady – 6

AFP via Getty Images

17/24 Romain Saïss – 5

EPA

18/24 Matt Doherty – 6

REUTERS

19/24 Ruben Neves – 7

Action images via Reuters

20/24 João Moutinho – 7

Man of the competition.

Action images via Reuters

21/24 Castro Otto – 6

Getty Images

22/24 Adama Traoré – 7

REUTERS

23/24 Raul Jiménez – 7

EPA

24/24 Diogo Jota – 6

REUTERS

View the gallery above to see how we have rated players from both teams.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments below.

