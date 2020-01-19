Man Utd News: Paul Ince suggests a strange reason for Marcus Rashford's injury

Marcus Rashford will miss Manchester United’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday (Image: Getty Images)

Paul Ince acknowledges that Marcus Rashford has been struggling with an injury because the lack of quality in the Manchester United team puts too much pressure on the forward.

Rashford will miss United’s trip to Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon after suffering a back injury against Wolves in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old had been left out of the initial lineup due to fitness problems, but he took it goalless.

The England international was forced to retreat after suffering the reverse, because United won 1-0 through a goal by Juan Mata.

Ince, who played for the Red Devils since 1989-95, believes that the lack of options and quality elsewhere in the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer squad means that Rashford is summoned too much and that has led to an injury.

“Rashford is one of the few players who would call an appropriate United player on that team,” Ince told the Sun.

‘Understand the story and level you need to be a top player. He is at that level and travels the additional 100 yards, and puts pressure on his body in doing so.

‘Maybe that’s the reason he gets injured. Liverpool and City can go two goals or three goals and take out their best players, United can’t do that. The club trusts Rashford because they can’t score goals without him.

‘Is he the victim of his own success? You could say that, but this is where they are currently. “

United have scored 36 goals in 22 Premier League games this season, so they haven’t fought exactly for the goals, but much of that has been due to Rashford.

He has scored 14 times in the league and 19 in all competitions, leaving the Red Devils quite blunt when he failed to attack.

With Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sánchez leaving for Inter Milan during the summer and only Daniel James added to Solskjaer’s advancement options, United has become quite clear ahead.

The three regular strikers of Rashford, James and Anthony Martial only have 18-year-old Mason Greenwood as backup, which has led to more pressure on the starting strikers.

