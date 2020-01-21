Man Utd 'Lineup Matias Vecino' as Bruno Fernandes transfer alternative

Manchester United are expected to offer Matias Vecino from Inter Milan as a potential transfer alternative for Bruno Fernandes.

Negotiations over the signing of Sporting Lisbon’s midfielder Fernandes have stalled last week. United is now considering more options.

Sky Italy reports that the likelihood of Vecino leaving San Siro for Old Trafford may depend on the future of Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen, who is talking about moving to Inter.

United is desperate for midfield reinforcements and has a close relationship with the Serie A club that Ashley Young sold to Inter earlier this month.

Vecino has already played 17 games this season, but is not the first choice under boss Antonio Conte. It is expected that he will be able to leave if Inter can land Eriksen this month.

Tottenham plays hardball for a fee, but may be forced to sell before the window is out instead of losing the Danes for free when his contract expires in the summer.

Inter currently offers around £ 12m to sign Eriksen, while Spurs stays closer to £ 20m.

An agreement is expected to be reached between the two clubs before the deadline, which will pave the way for the move from Vecino to United.

The inter-midfielder is not Conte’s first choice, although he appears regularly

The 28-year-old became the goal of United, who is seeking cover for his squad due to the absence of injured duo Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

United’s bosses are still hoping to make a deal for Fernandes, but still have a fee to agree with Sporting.

The Portuguese club charges £ 60m for its star, but United’s record report is only willing to pay that amount if performance-related bonuses of £ 10m are paid.

Sports President Frederico Varandas is ready to approve the transfer if United accepts its £ 60m guaranteed advance payment offer.