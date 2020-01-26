Man Utd left the Lowry Hotel for Strictly Come Dancing stars

Manchester United had to find a hotel in Liverpool before the FA Cup duel with Tranmere – because their usual meeting place The Lowry was booked by Strictly Come Dancing stars.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure at Prenton Park on Sunday and has only recorded two wins in all of United’s last seven games.

United usually meets before the games at The Lowry Hotel and tries to book it hastily after League One team stunned Tranmere Watford on Thursday in the repeat to prepare for the showdown on Sunday.

However, they had to hurry to find an alternative because the posh hotel was already fully booked and strictly presenter Stacey Dooley and the show’s dance couples were among the guests.

Documentary filmmaker and presenter Dooley smiled as she left The Lowry when Strictly’s 2020 tour drove into the city for two nights at the Manchester Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

Stacey Dooley smiles as she leaves the distinguished Lowry Hotel

Former Arsenal star Alex Scott also performed, as did judge Shirley Ballass, YouTuber Saffron Barker, and professional dancer Katya Jones.

United, meanwhile, will hope that their pre-game routine changes will not make their preparations too hard.

Solskjær’s position as United coach will be scrutinized before the Liverpool duel after the Premier League defeats against Liverpool and Burnley have left their top 4 ambitions on the record.

The FA Cup’s success this season could help keep Solskjaer in office for the next season – just like his former mentor Sir Alex Ferguson when United Crystal defeated in a repeat to win the title.

Former Arsenal star Alex Scott is also on the Strictly Show

However, a poor result against League One on a treacherous Prenton Park field will increase the pressure on the head of the Red Devils.

United are still on four fronts and after Sunday, a trip to the Etihad is on the program for the return leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against local rivals Manchester City.

However, City led 3-1 from the first leg at Old Trafford and Solskjær’s team will do everything they can to fix the deficit.