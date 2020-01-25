Manchester United will have a major squad overhaul this summer as the club is reported to be pulling in several first-team scouts.

Deputy CEO Ed Woodward and the club’s owners, the Glazer family, have come under harsh criticism over the past few years when United is recruited.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current squad was considered inadequate by many observers for a club the size of United. The Red Devils are currently six points behind the coveted top 4 spots in the Premier League.

Much of the blame for this situation has been attributed to the club’s transfer strategy. Several flops with large sums of money could not repeat the club’s success before the legendary trainer Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

According to a Daily Mail report, the club is now trying to correct this by hiring several new first-team scouts to search the world for the best talent.

The report states that Solskjaer will have at least one more transfer window to form the squad he wants, with a major overhaul of the United players team becoming more likely.

United spent a lot of time with central defender Harry Maguire, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and winger Daniel James last summer, but still doesn’t have the squad good enough to fight for the highest award.

The transfer window in January has not gone well for United so far. Borussia Dortmund cracked the top goal of Erling Braut Haaland, who has already scored five goals in two games for his new club after moving from Red Bell Salzburg.

Negotiations over the possible transfer of Sporting Lisbon captain Bruno Fernandes appear to have stalled when United were unwilling to reach the Portuguese club’s £ 68m value.

The new scouts will report to United’s senior scouting team, Marcel Bout, Jim Lawlor and Simon Wells. They are designed to help the club identify the young talents needed for a more successful future and for the Red Devils to return to their glorious days.

United will face Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday before falling 3-1 behind Manchester City in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

They will return to the Premier League next Saturday if they face wolves that are seventh in the seventh place under United but are tied with Solskjaer.

United fans are planning a mass strike to protest the Glazers’ controversial owners at the Wolves game.