Man Utd is accused of failing to protect Marcus Rashford after injury

Man Utd was beaten up for failing to protect Marcus Rashford after his last injury.

The Red Devil striker faces a long pause after suffering a double tension break in the back.

21-year-old Rashford was already struggling with a problem in the back, but was released last week to repeat the third round of the FA Cup against the Wolves – where he only endured 16 minutes.

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara suffered a similar injury during his active career and criticized United’s medical team for ruling it as fit for play by Rashford.

“It is a serious injury and I cannot believe that the Man United medical team allowed him to continue playing,” said O’Hara. “You must have known he had a stress fracture.”

Rashford has had a double voltage break for up to three months

(Photo: PETER POWELL / epa-efe / rex)

“You must have been worried about his back, he went to the X-ray and they saw. Footballers will always say,” I’m fine. “But there must be a time when a player at Manchester United is protected.

“Now United has lost it in the crucial phase of the season and England may have lost it.”

Rashford was absent on Sunday due to United’s loss to Liverpool and could now be out for up to three months of the season.

The striker was allowed to play against the wolves despite his fitness concerns

(Photo: PETER POWELL / epa-efe / rex)

He also faces a race to be fit in time to be included in England’s Euro 2020 squad.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claimed Rashford could return in the next six weeks, but O’Hara was skeptical.

“It is ridiculous for Solskjaer to say that he will be back in six weeks after this injury. He will not be in my mind in six weeks. A double spinal load break is a minimum of three months.

“I wouldn’t expect to see him again until the last stages of the season, and that’s if he’s lucky – if he heals well. He’s young. He may need to have an operation.

“In the end I had two screws and a rod in my back that put bone marrow out of my hip and put it in my back because the fracture would not heal because it was in such a difficult position.

“It’s a serious injury and I’m amazed that they allowed him to continue playing at that age.”