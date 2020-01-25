Former Manchester United hero Javier Hernandez was in tears when he told his parents about moving to LA Galaxy.

Hernandez became the highest paid player in the MLS this week when he moved from Seville to LA Galaxy on a three-year contract.

The Mexican striker joined United from Guadalajara in the summer of 2010. He became a fan favorite and scored 37 goals in 103 Premier League games for the Red Devils before being loaned to Real Madrid in 2014.

Hernandez continued to work at Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham before moving to Seville in the summer.

Now the 31-year-old, who has scored 52 goals in 109 games for Mexico, is facing a new phase in his career in which he is preparing for life in Major League Soccer.

Javier Hernandez had tears in his eyes when he called his parents on the phone and told them about his move to LA Galaxy

And in a video documenting his move to the United States, Hernandez can be seen calling his parents on the phone while telling them about his last move.

“I wanted to talk to you because the matter is over,” said Hernandez, wiping away the tears.

“It’s almost certain I’m going to LA. It’s fine, everything is perfect, it’s just that. Well, it’s like the beginning of my retirement.”

Even though his father interfered, Hernandez continued with his argument and said: “Papa, try to understand me.

Hernandez, who scored 37 goals for Manchester United in the Premier League, celebrated a goal against Liverpool in 2011

(Image: PA)

“Don’t worry – look, I mean, we’re saying goodbye to a career that we’ve put a lot of effort into and worked for, and I know you can feel it too.

“We will look at the good side, but whether we like it or not, we are withdrawing from the European dream.”

Hernandez won the Premier League titles with United in 2010/11 and 2012-13 and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2014 with Real Madrid.

With Mexico, he won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2011 and the CONCACAF Cup in 2015.