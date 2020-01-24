Man Utd flops should stop apologizing ... and disloyal fans must support Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

There are times when a football club really needs its fans – and a 2-0 defeat to Burnley in a few minutes is one of them.

It says to fans who, like Ed Woodward or the Glazers, feared that Old Trafford was a half-empty affair before Jonathan Moss whistled the final whistle on Wednesday.

The clue is in the word – supporter.

Support you when support is most needed.

A kick-off at 8:15 p.m. is a joke, another crime against the interests of fans from the Premier League.

Nevertheless, the desertion frightened towards the end of Burnley’s defeat.

The demands of the supporters of modern super clubs are depressing.

Because of this, players feel compelled to apologize for poor performance.

Guys, you don’t have to apologize. When you sign up to follow a club, you sign up for good or bad. And just because you sign up for Manchester United doesn’t mean it won’t get worse every now and then.

At the moment, just outside the top four places (albeit a mile from the top), this means a razor-thin chance of reaching the Carabao Cup final, which is still in the FA Cup and in the knockout phase of the Europa League.

Yes, yes, yes, we know that is not good enough for Manchester United, but it is football. It happens.

Empty seats in Old Trafford as fans started early during United’s defeat by Burnley at home

Now that’s what the United Nations Board is doing about it. And if they have the courage to convince them, stay with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Not too long ago, Woodward made it clear that he was committed to Solskjær’s long-term vision. Of all the mistakes he might have made, Solskjaer Woodward’s dismissal would confirm that he was unsuitable for soccer purposes.

Old Trafford says Solskjaer is safe.

It has to be.

It’s unfortunate to get through three managers in less than seven years. Getting through four would be almost careless.

Ed Woodward needs to prioritize the appointment of a new soccer director

Woodward’s job right now is not to find a new manager, but to oversee a team overhaul whose quality is severely compromised.

Manchester United must be the only elite club that has more top-class goalkeepers than field players in its books.

So why the unfathomable delay in hiring a soccer director?

I’ve said it here before. Solskjaer has to tighten up if he is to stay in the job longer, and he also needs help – on the training grounds and in recruiting.

It’s not just about recruiting the right players with the right mindset. It’s about not giving fat new contracts to players who haven’t done enough to earn them.

The vitriol of the fans on Wednesday was aimed more at the glasses than at Solskjaer

Woodward and Solskjaer are said to have a master plan that will span several years.

Given that he only had a summer transfer window, Solskjaer should have time to try and deliver it for now.

The vitriol of the fans – and the disgust that results from the early strike on Wednesday – is of course aimed at Woodward and the owners, not the manager.

And the loyalty of United fans is no less than the loyalty of their colleagues to other clubs.

If a game starts at this time in the evening, the last trains must be driven.

But no matter how many shortcomings he has, Solskjaer doesn’t deserve that his team is abandoned by so many.

There are times when a club – like the players and the coach – needs more support than the suits upstairs.

This time is now for Solskjaer.