Man Utd fans are planning Old Trafford's mass exit in protest of the club's owners

Manchester United fans are planning a mass trip to Old Trafford to protest the controversial owners of the Glazers.

Fans who are disillusioned with their club’s ownership and the way the club is run by Deputy Chairman Ed Woodward have planned the mass protest.

Those behind the move are calling on all United fans to leave the stadium in the 58th minute of their Premier League game against the Wolves on February 1st.

The organizers of the planned protest hope to convince thousands of United fans to leave their seats. This would be a symbolic gesture and a sign of strength against the glaziers and the controversial way they run the club.

General view of the empty seats when Manchester United fans set out before the Burnley match

(Image: REUTERS)

The disappointment among United fans came to a head on Wednesday’s 0-2 home loss to Burnley, the Clarets’ first win in Old Trafford in 58 years.

Fans sang anti-glazer songs and asked Woodward to end the game against Wolves, United’s next home game after Sunday’s FA Cup game in Tranmere and the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at local rivals on Wednesday Manchester City.

The Glazers have been despised by United fans since their heavily indebted takeover of the club in 2005. The U.S. owners have since deducted an estimated £ 1 billion in personal dividends from the club.

The fans are fed up and those behind the planned exit hope to mobilize enough support to bolster their belief that a change of ownership is needed if the club is to have a chance of regaining its previous status as the country’s dominant soccer team restore.

United States co-chairs of Manchester United, Joel Glazer (L) and Avram Glazer (R)

(Image: AFP / Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now convinced that Manchester United will give him the time and support to turn the stumbling giants around.

“If you start something, stick to this plan,” said Solskjaer. “For me anyway. I’m not going to change jobs six, eight, nine or ten months after my job and start to believe in a different way of doing things.

“I will stick to what the club has entrusted me with and hopefully that is good enough and you can see what we are doing right.

“It’s one of those jobs – we know what football is like these days – but all of my discussions with the club were positive.”