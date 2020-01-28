Man Utd boss Ed Woodward's house was torch-lit after fans chanted to death

The Manchester United thugs threw torches at Ed Woodward’s house as protests against Glazer’s possessions in Old Trafford took a sinister turn this evening.

Between 20 and 30 United fans wearing balaclavas marched on Woodward’s property in Cheshire to get angry before the Carabao Cup semi-finals in Manchester City on Wednesday evening.

On the fenced property in the quiet village of Over Peover, a number of torches have been thrown – at least one lit – and it is believed that graffiti has been sprayed on the fence around Woodward’s house.

It is not known whether the 48-year-old vice chairman or his family were at the house at the time.

The United fans group is known as “The Men in Black” because of their preference for dark clothing.

A member of the Men In Black gang fires a torch

It is a worrying development in the growing fan protests against Glazer and the American family, where he acted as a consultant when they ran a controversial leveraged buyout from United almost 15 years ago.

United has more than £ 200m in debt, despite record sales in the years since Woodward acquired David Gill in the summer of 2013.

It has been estimated that Glaser Old Trafford has taken more than £ 1.3 billion in dividends and loan servicing.

Sir Alex Ferguson continued to deliver titles and trophies until he retired in 2013.

But since then, United has only been in the top four twice and, despite the employment of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as coach, was no longer able to make an offer for the Premier League.

The torch is aimed at Ed Woodward’s house

United lost to Liverpool and Chelsea last week in a row, and chances of returning to the Champions League are good.

It’s not the first time that United’s more militants are making home visits.

Rio Ferdinand was faced outside his home in 2008 when his contract negotiations with United stalled.

And Wayne Rooney had a similar experience when his contract break with the club seemed to be pushing him to switch to rival City.

Ed Woodward is not popular with Man Utd fans

United fans were sung about killing Woodward during the Red Devils FA Cup victory over Tranmere over the weekend.

A disgusting chant read: “Build a campfire, build a campfire, put the glasses on top, put Ed Woodward in the middle and burn the damn lot.”

Another was, “I’m going to die, I’m going to die, Ed Woodward is going to die. I don’t know how we kill him. Chop him from head to toe. I just know that Woodward will die.”

United fans were frustrated with the club’s slump after Sir Alex Ferguson’s resignation in 2013.

The club has developed from winning the title in the legendary Scots final to fifth place in the table – 33 points less than leaders Liverpool.

United spent £ 850m over that time, but only won the FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup.

As a result, Woodward was blamed alongside the owners, the Glazer family – he is the public face of transfers and oversees the club’s operations.

A common complaint is that United is run as a company to keep shareholders happy instead of building success on the pitch.

The Red Devils haven’t had any transfers in the January window yet, but it looks like they’ll be making a move for Bruno Fernandes after a long period of persecution before Friday’s deadline.

It was confirmed on Tuesday evening that a fee of £ 68m had been agreed with Sporting Lisbon – medical treatment is expected on Wednesday.