Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of appointing a new football director – and Luis Campos is the club’s first choice.

United’s vice chairman, Ed Woodward, has been trying to appoint a football director to oversee the club’s transfer strategy for some time.

The Red Devils had wished for someone earlier this season to connect with Ralf Rangnick and former United players Edwin van der Sar and Rio Ferdinand.

The search dragged on – but United is now approaching its top destination Campos, according to The Sun.

The Portuguese transfer guru Campos is football director in Lille and previously worked in Monaco.

Luis Campos can look back on many years of experience in promoting young talent for Monaco and Lille

While in Monaco, he discovered gems like Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Anthony Martial while taking Nicolas Pepe to Lille before the winger transferred £ 72m to Arsenal.

Campos has a close relationship with his compatriot Jose Mourinho, who was his deputy manager at Real Madrid.

And the 55-year-old was linked to a move to Tottenham as sports director after Mourinho took command in November last year.

According to The Sun, Campos was identified by United as a candidate for the role of director of football when the search began 18 months ago.

However, the publication says that the appointment of Campos Mourinho, who was United’s manager at the time, would give too much power.

Today Campos is considered the club’s best goal due to its impressive track record.

Woodward strives to appoint someone who can oversee the club’s transition from star recruitment to young player development.

The United boss oversaw the signings of big money flops like Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

However, the summer recruits, Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, were representative of the direction the club would like to take in terms of transfers.

This month United missed the top transfer goal Erling Haaland, who scored a hat-trick in the second half in his debut for the new club Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The new man’s job at United will be to ensure a coherent strategy for building the future as the club recovers its glory days.