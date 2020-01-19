Man Utd and Chelsea meet Boubakary Soumare as the next N'Golo ridge

Manchester United and Chelsea’s transfer destination, Boubakary Soumare, has been called the next N’Golo edge.

The 20-year-old Lille midfielder has been linked to United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid this season after his impressive Ligue 1 and Champions League performances.

However, it is believed that United and Chelsea have the greatest interest in Soumare, a French Under-21 international who is expected to cost around £ 40m.

Soumare is believed to be oriented to United midfielder Pogba – although ESPN French football analyst Jonathan Johnson says he’s more like edge.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ Transfer Talk podcast, Johnson said: “The main reason Boubakary Soumare is an interesting club not only in the Premier League is because it performs well in Ligue 1, good young affordable Talent.

Boubakary Soumare has impressed in the Champions League and Ligue 1 this season

(Image: WILL OLIVER / EPA-EFE / REX)

“Players like Manchester United and Chelsea could add value.

“What helps Soumare a lot is that he plays in a rather out-of-fashion position.

“The defensive midfield is not one of the positions where too many players are noticed across Europe and that’s why he managed to attract attention.”

“When you think of the best defensive midfielders in European football – N’Golo Kante, who is already at Chelsea, like Idrissa Gueye, who of course spent some time in the Premier League – there aren’t many others of whom you are can say that they really are the best class defensive minded midfielders.

According to ESPN expert Jonathan Johnson, Soumare can be a top midfielder like N’Golo Kante

(Image: PA)

“Soumare has what it takes to be very, very good.”

Johnson said Soumare would “improve a club’s midfield” – something United could cope with as they currently do without the injured pair Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba.

“I saw him being talked about, maybe to give a team some attack strength. I don’t see him as such a player, I don’t think he has that creativity or risk of scoring.”

“He’s surprisingly technical and a good passer of the ball,” said Johnson.

“He is also physical and stuck, which leads to yellow and red cards from time to time.

“He’s someone who has enriched a club’s midfield so that’s why you have those clubs behind you. The idea that he’s a low-lying midfielder is not true. He’s more of a defensive midfielder.”