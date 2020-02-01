Man Utd 0-0 Wolves: Bruno Fernandes cannot inspire his new side of victory

Like you were. Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have both missed an opportunity to gain ground in fourth place and stay the same on points after a fairly predictable scoreless draw in Old Trafford, where neither of these two contenders did the Champions League for a place next season to win all three points.

Even the full debut of Bruno Fernandes, days after his long-awaited € 55 million arrival from Sporting Clube de Portugal, could not help United cash in on Chelsea’s win earlier in Leicester on Saturday. Fernandes was neat in the midfield of United and played deeper than expected. Several of his long-distance trademark attempts fell short.

After a week in which Executive Vice President Ed Woodward’s house was attacked with flares and fireworks, some fans had organized a massive walk-out in the 68th minute to escalate protests against Glazer property. It didn’t happen, or at least not on a remarkable scale, although the rather tough race gave them every reason to leave.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

It would come as no surprise that this ended aimlessly. This was already the third meeting between these two parties in 2020 and their sixth in the last 12 months. Of the previous five, three were won by one goal and the other two ended. A few of those games were horrible glasses. This was not much better.

The biggest source of excitement was Fernandes, whose first touch of the ball in a United-shirt caused a wave of pleasure around Old Trafford after 40 seconds. The Portuguese international started in an advanced role and played Anthony Martial off the middle, although he slowly declined further until he lined up with Fred at the base of the midfield of United.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/24 Manchester United

REUTERS

2/24 David de Gea – 7

Manchester United via Getty Imag

3/24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6

Action images via Reuters

4/24 Victor Lindelöf – 5

Getty Images

5/24 Harry Maguire – 6

Action images via Reuters

6/24 Luke Shaw – 6

AFP via Getty Images

7/24 Andreas Pereira – 6

Action images via Reuters

8/24 Fred – 6

Action images via Reuters

9/24 Juan Mata – 5

EPA

10/24 Bruno Fernandes – 7

FATHER

11/24 Daniel James – 5

FATHER

12/24 Anthony Martial – 5

Getty Images

13/24 Wolves

Action images via Reuters

14/24 Rui Patrício – 7

EPA

15/24 Willy Boly – 7

Manchester United via Getty Imag

16/24 Conor Coady – 6

AFP via Getty Images

17/24 Romain Saïss – 5

EPA

18/24 Matt Doherty – 6

REUTERS

19/24 Ruben Neves – 7

Action images via Reuters

20/24 João Moutinho – 7

Man of the competition.

Action images via Reuters

21/24 Castro Otto – 6

Getty Images

22/24 Adama Traoré – 7

REUTERS

23/24 Raul Jiménez – 7

EPA

24/24 Diogo Jota – 6

REUTERS

1/24 Manchester United

REUTERS

2/24 David de Gea – 7

Manchester United via Getty Imag

3/24 Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 6

Action images via Reuters

4/24 Victor Lindelöf – 5

Getty Images

5/24 Harry Maguire – 6

Action images via Reuters

6/24 Luke Shaw – 6

AFP via Getty Images

7/24 Andreas Pereira – 6

Action images via Reuters

8/24 Fred – 6

Action images via Reuters

9/24 Juan Mata – 5

EPA

10/24 Bruno Fernandes – 7

FATHER

11/24 Daniel James – 5

FATHER

12/24 Anthony Martial – 5

Getty Images

13/24 Wolves

Action images via Reuters

14/24 Rui Patrício – 7

EPA

15/24 Willy Boly – 7

Manchester United via Getty Imag

16/24 Conor Coady – 6

AFP via Getty Images

17/24 Romain Saïss – 5

EPA

18/24 Matt Doherty – 6

REUTERS

19/24 Ruben Neves – 7

Action images via Reuters

20/24 João Moutinho – 7

Man of the competition.

Action images via Reuters

21/24 Castro Otto – 6

Getty Images

22/24 Adama Traoré – 7

REUTERS

23/24 Raul Jiménez – 7

EPA

24/24 Diogo Jota – 6

REUTERS

This did not prevent him from testing fellow countryman Rui Patricio out of reach. A deflected Luke Shaw cross went straight for him five minutes before the break, but his attack was good. A free kick at the start of the second half was awarded in a similarly promising position. Fernandes’ strike was hard and destined for the top left corner, but again, Patricio denied him.

view more

A fairy-tale start to Fernandes’ old Trafford career would have been unfair to Wolves anyway. The visitors of Nuno Espirito Santo overshadowed this match, with the close control of Adama Traoré and the movement of Raul Jimenez two constant threats. They had the misfortune that their best chance was on Romain Saiss, the improvised central half, who took the lead in the final phase of a free kick.

The best chance of United came in the meantime with the only other Portuguese player in the team of the first team of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the young man who had to help Fernandes to establish himself in recent days. Diogo Dalot was introduced as a substitute with two minutes to go, but in the final seconds of the standstill, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s cross could only have just run past the goal.

The result now leaves both behind Sheffield United. Chris Wilder’s side may have been newly promoted, but they should now be considered as part of the mini-race to move Chelsea and claim a Champions League spot, especially if this is the best of the two biggest contenders at the start manage the day.

.