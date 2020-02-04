Man uses 99 phones in the car to create fake files on Google Maps

A Berlin artist fooled Google Maps by thinking there was a traffic jam with a handcart full of telephones.

Simon Weckert named his piece Google Maps Hacks and posted a video on YouTube on Monday, in which a man pulled a red car filled with 99 Android smartphones through the main streets of Berlin, including rolling past the Google offices.

The phones – each with its own SIM card and during the Google Maps experiment – pinged their location and motion back to Google servers, which then portrayed the street as a red light on the app, indicating that traffic was slowed to a creep.

“This activity makes it possible to turn a green street red, which has an impact on the physical world by navigating cars on a different route to prevent you from getting stuck in traffic,” Weckert wrote in a statement.

Weckert wanted to show how we rely on data to predict our reality.

“Do these maps work as dispositive nets that determine the behavior, opinions and images of living things, exercise power and control knowledge?” he asked.

He also said he wanted to emphasize the audience’s blind faith in technology and apps, where people “tend to view them as objective … so data is seen as the world itself, forgetting that the figures are just a model of the world.”

“There is no such thing as neutral data. Data is always collected for a specific purpose through a combination of people, technology, money, trade and government,” Weckert said in an email to Business insider.

The same result does not happen with a bus full of people on phones, partly because the bus is recognized by geofencing, which is described as “cross-reference to geolocation data with the services at that location and sending notifications to a device on that basis,” CityMetric.

The event took place last summer, but the video was posted this week in honor of the 15th anniversary of Google Maps.

And the company took the trick of art when a representative made this statement:

“We have introduced the ability to differentiate between cars and motorcycles in different countries, including India, Indonesia and Egypt, although we have not completely cracked down on traveling by car. We appreciate seeing creative use of Google Maps because This helps us in making cards work better over time. “

