Burnley manager Sean Dyche warned Manchester United that there are no shortcuts to sustained success, noting that Liverpool’s resurgence has occurred for several years.

United, the dominant English team in the Premier League under Sir Alex Ferguson, is drifting 30 points from fugitive leader Liverpool this season after losing to his fierce rivals in Anfield last weekend.

There has been some scrutiny of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s position in recent weeks, with United five points away from the first four, and Dyche will take Burnley to Old Trafford on Wednesday in hopes of accumulating more misery in the Norwegian.

Dyche accepts that United’s history and financial power means that they will continue to be competitive in the transfer market, and believes that Solskjaer is not far from establishing United as a force to consider.

But Dyche reasoned that some form of patience should be shown, pointing to the example of Liverpool, who appointed Jurgen Klopp more than four years ago, allowing the Germans to turn the Reds into a conquering outfit.

Dyche said: “Even with the badge and financial power, it takes time to reshape things and get a unit that can succeed.

“With Liverpool, it has taken them three, four, five years to get where they are now, it has taken time.”

“Liverpool has managed to allow that period for that manager. If Man United allowed that period for Ole, I don’t know.”

“But it is interesting to me that even with all that power, even with everything that comes with Man United, it still takes time to form a true winning unit.”

“I think they are still a good team, they still have some very good players. They are in some form of transition. He has had a great transition from Sir Alex to where he is now and that remains.”

Man United players applaud fans at Anfield (Getty)

“It is not an easy task, even at your level, even with your finances, even with your power to attract players. It is not easy to find a way to rebalance.”

“I don’t think they are a million miles away, personally, and Ole is doing a good job to keep calm in that period, to find the right players and mixes to succeed.”

United’s hopes of returning to the winning path against the Clarets have been hampered by top scorer of 19 goals, Marcus Rashford, who faces at least six weeks on the sidelines with a stress fracture in his back.

Dyche said: “Injuries to very good players like Rashford are not useful for them. It could be a help for us, who knows? It would be nice if it were.”

Burnley will run out of Ashley Barnes after she underwent a hernia operation, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson is close to returning and has an external chance of being on the team to travel to United.

