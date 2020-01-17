Man tries to kidnap woman walking dog in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The authorities are looking for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman while walking her dog in Deerfield Beach.

The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. in Highland Village Gardens Park on the 4900 block on Northeast Second Avenue.

The people in the RV community told Local 10 news reporter Roy Ramos that they were shocked by the incident.

“I only know that she was really scared. I mean, who wouldn’t that be? “Said Melary Valencia.

According to the authorities, the man was wearing black shorts and no shirt. Detectives said he was dirty and seemed homeless.

“A man tried to pack her, came and tried to pack her, and her dog defended her,” Valencia said. “The dog bit the man and he left.”

The Broward Sheriff’s office released a sketch of the man on Friday hoping someone could identify him.

The neighbors are now making their own arrangements to stay safe.

“I have a taser and pepper spray. It may not be a 100% guarantee, but it is something, ”said Valencia.

Anyone with additional information is requested to call Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $ 3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that result in arrest.

