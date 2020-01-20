A New Hampshire man killed a coyote with his bare hands on Monday after grabbing his 2-year-old son by the hood of his jacket and dragging him to the ground.

Ian O’Reilly told CNN he “never injured an animal, so it was a strange experience”. his muzzle closed, he said in a statement sent by email.

O’Reilly told CNN affiliate WCVB in an interview that it took him about 10 minutes to kill the coyote.

“I was able to put his head in the snow and run my hand around his muzzle, so he couldn’t bite me anymore,” he said. “And then, from there, I was able to smother it using my body weight and blocking it with scissors until it expired.”

O’Reilly told the CNN WMUR affiliate in a separate interview that he did not quite deal with what had happened, even after the fact.

“In the middle of the moment, you don’t really think or … you record a lot,” he said. “You really are just an instinct.”

O’Reilly’s son was not injured.

A previous attack on the same coyote?

Two hours earlier, another attack had taken place in the nearby town of Kensington, according to a Facebook article in the Kensington police.

Pat Lee and his two dogs were sitting on his porch when a coyote attacked the three, biting Lee in the process, according to WMUR. Lee and his dogs received rabies vaccines as a precaution.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game recovered the coyote’s body after O’Reilly’s murder and tests it for rabies and uses the DNA from the victims’ bites to determine if the same animal was involved in the two attacks.