Man stabbed to death after leaving home to settle a fight in a beer bar

Man died after allegedly attempting to

settle a fight in a beer parlor.

The man named Ifeanyi left the house to settle down

brutal combat and was stabbed to death in the process.

According to a

eyewitness who sent the story to LIB, a young man entered a beer parlor

the place to cool off in the evening. However, his attempt to smoke a substance

known locally as “Jedi” was denied by the owner of the beer parlor. That caused

an argument between the two men which soon degenerated into a fight.

Ifeanyi who resides in

the district would have left to separate the combatants. the

whoever wanted to smoke the substance would have left the beer hall and this

would have irritated the owner of the beer room who felt the intervention of Ifeanyi

the man spoke to him brutally in his own office.

According to

eyewitness, the owner of a beer parlor allegedly stabbed Ifeanyi in the neck, chest

and stomach, and died instantly.

Police officers from

Alausa police station was alerted and the alleged murderer of Ifeanyi was arrested.

