Man stabbed to death after leaving home to settle a fight in a beer bar

Man died after allegedly attempting to
settle a fight in a beer parlor.
The man named Ifeanyi left the house to settle down
brutal combat and was stabbed to death in the process.
According to a
eyewitness who sent the story to LIB, a young man entered a beer parlor
the place to cool off in the evening. However, his attempt to smoke a substance
known locally as “Jedi” was denied by the owner of the beer parlor. That caused
an argument between the two men which soon degenerated into a fight.
Ifeanyi who resides in
the district would have left to separate the combatants. the
whoever wanted to smoke the substance would have left the beer hall and this
would have irritated the owner of the beer room who felt the intervention of Ifeanyi
the man spoke to him brutally in his own office.
According to
eyewitness, the owner of a beer parlor allegedly stabbed Ifeanyi in the neck, chest
and stomach, and died instantly.
Police officers from
Alausa police station was alerted and the alleged murderer of Ifeanyi was arrested.
To watch the video CLICK HERE