Man spills Ketchup on New York City Subway Floor to mark his territory

In an attempt to keep fellow commuters away from his seat, a passenger sprayed ketchup on a floor of a moving subway to mark his territory. The incident allegedly took place in a New York City subway.

The incident came to the fore after a journalist named Pervaiz Shallwani tweeted a photo of the incident post: “A punker in a morning train pulled a bottle of ketchup out of his bag and sprayed a perimeter on the floor of the train wagon to prevent people from sitting.”

He added that a woman next to the man did not give in and remained seated in her chair.

A strapping hanger in the morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup out of its bag and sprayed a perimeter on the floor of the train to prevent people from crowding its seat. Props for the woman next to him not giving up her chair. #MTA pic.twitter.com/efuc1YHoAX

– Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) 7 February 2020

After his tweet, NYCT Subway came into action and asked him to provide the “4-digit” train driver number. The journalist gave the number and NYCT Subway thanked him and said it would ask the “maintenance team” to clean the place as quickly as possible.

Good morning. Do you have the 4-digit train set number in which the ketchup is located? ^ JP

– NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) 7 February 2020

Thank you for letting me know. We will ask our maintenance team to clear this up as quickly as possible. ^ TS

– NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) 7 February 2020

Shortly after the message was shared, it went viral, with different users commenting on their own hilarious recordings. A user even said that the person has had an antisocial personality disorder (ASPD).

That is a sociopathic ish there

– Matthew Kronsberg (@matt_kronsberg) 7 February 2020

